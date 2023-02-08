Letty Elizabeth Haynes

INLET — Letty E. Haynes, of 4 Neodack Shores, died peacefully on Feb. 4, 2023, at St. Elizabeth's, in Utica, NY.

Letty was born Letty Kirch, in Watertown, NY and was the youngest daughter of Frederick Kirch and Letty (Tiffany) Kirch's three children.

She earned her bachelor's degree at the University of Rochester. Following graduation, she along with some of her friends toured Europe after which she returned home to Watertown.

On Feb. 3, 1951 she married Arthur D. Haynes, Jr. in Watertown, NY.

Letty's family's history with Inlet dates back to the days of her grandfather and were some of its earliest residents. She has spent most of her summers in Inlet, and even though during the following years Letty and Arthur along with their children, lived in various locations in ME, MA and NY, she continued to summer in Inlet.

The Haynes family moved to Inlet, full time, in 1972 and Letty took a teaching position at the Inlet Common School where she taught for 20 years until her retirement.

Letty had a warm and inviting personality. She enjoyed meeting with people and their company. She embodied the concept of treating people as you would like to be treated and was a champion against cruelty to people or animals.

Following her retirement, she took to writing and in addition to newspaper articles and poems had three books published. One about the Inlet area, one about the Inlet Common School, and a children's book.

She became the Inlet historian, and served on various boards and committees including the Webb Property Owners Association. Letty was also a member of the Church of the Lakes, and later Niccoll's Church.

She was always anxious to engage in bridge and pinochle games along with other events at the senior center.

Her husband of 51 years died in 2002. Her remaining sister, Eleanor Wabnitz, is 98, and living in Standardsville, VA. The rest of Letty's family include all of Arthur and Letty's four children: Arthur Haynes III and his wife Barbara, of Ballston Spa, NY, Jeffrey Haynes and his late wife Lee of Inlet, NY, Cynthia Rose and her husband Nick Rose of Conroy, SC and Russell Haynes and his wife, Deborah of Inlet, NY; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.

We wish also to acknowledge and thank her many friends especially those who visited once she became home bound and kept her company.

Our thanks go out as well to the people who helped with her care including: Dr. and Pam Socash, her HASCA and other aides, as well as the Inlet Ambulance Squad.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Inlet Volunteer Services, 1 Limekiln Rd., Inlet, NY 13360 or in keeping with Letty's love for animals, any of the NY zoos of your choice, or any no-kill animal shelter.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 state Route 30, Indian Lake. To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.