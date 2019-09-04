{{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 7, 1949 — Aug. 31, 2019 HUDSON FALLS – Lester S. Moumblo, 69, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Aug. 31, 2019 in the warmth and comfort of his home after an 11-year battle with cancer caused by exposure to Agent Orange.

Born on Sept. 7, 1949, he was the son of the late Lester G. and Mary (Forth) Moumblo.

Les proudly served his county during the Vietnam War as a member of the U.S. Army. He was drafted in 1969 and served in the 101st Airborne Division “Screaming Eagles.” Les received an honorable discharge in 1971.

In addition to his parents, Les was predeceased by his sister, Nancy J. Colvin. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife, Jane; his son, Samuel (Taylor Winney); sisters, Anne Catalfamo, Leslie (Will) Vasquez and Joan Moumbleaux; and mother-in-law, Fanny Gaulin.

As per the family’s request, there will be no calling hours.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the park in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will follow at 1 p.m. Thursday at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, in the town of Stillwater.

The family would like to thank Dr. Donald R. Merrihew Jr. and his wonderful staff at Convenient Medical Care for their endless love and support.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials take the form of donations to the American Legion Post 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

“Your legacy is every life you’ve touched” — Maya Angelou

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

