Lester A. McCoy "Jr"

Oct. 30, 1929—March 29, 2022

SCHROON LAKE — Lester A McCoy, 92, fell into eternal sleep on Tuesday March 29, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side. Lester was born October 30, 1929 in Westport, NY to Lester T. and Mary E. McCoy.

Lester held many jobs during his life. One of his first jobs was as a chicken farmer in South Schroon. He also enjoyed working at the Shell Station for Kenneth Locke in Schroon Lake. He retired from New York State DOT with 20+ years of service as a foreman. After retirement he worked for Larry Shiell for many years in excavating. Lester also worked alongside Charlie Sargent in his plumbing and heating business.

Lester enjoyed and loved his family and friends. He was an avid hunter and fisherman when he had the time. He loved the game of golf and the time he spent with his golf buddies. The Hole in One on the third hole at Schroon Lake Golf Course was a monumental achievement he was proud of.

Lester was a member of the Schroon Lake Fire Dept for 60+ years and also a volunteer driver for Schroon Lake EMS. He took great pride in the fire department and spent many hours with his brothers in the fire department and loved it. He would even leave his post while hunting, leaving a note in the sand, when the fire whistle blew. His service and dedication to his community will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Mary Jane McCoy; and their children: Eugene Aiken, Brian McCoy, Jason McCoy, Lisa Ashline and Amy McCoy; he is survived by his siblings: Lena Seeley, Paul McCoy, Curtis McCoy, Leslie McCoy, Bernard McCoy. He is also survived by his five children from a previous marriage: Philip McCoy, Reitta Kamenicky, Christine D’Andrade, Bonnie Ritson and Darlene Foshay. He leaves many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and extended family who cherished him.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home in Schroon Lake. Calling hours are Saturday, April 2, 2022 from noon to 2:00 p.m. with funeral service immediately following. Burial will be held in private at a later date.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to Schroon Lake Volunteer Fire Dept or Schroon Lake EMS by mail to 28 Industrial Drive, Schroon Lake, NY 12870.