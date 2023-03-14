April 30, 1938—March 11, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS—Leslie Vida (Rogers) Wood, 84, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at home from natural causes.

Born on April 30, 1938, in Fort Edward, she is the daughter of the late William Emerson and Vivian A. (Woodford) Rogers.

She was a graduate of Fort Edward High School in 1956. Leslie married Richard Donald Wood on January 16, 1960.

Leslie retired in 2001 from Banknorth, now TD Bank, as a Floor Plan Administrator for car and mobile home dealers.

Some of Leslie’s favorite activities were having coffee and playing games with her friends, as well as dining out with friends and family.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons: Kyle Wood and his wife Patricia and Scott Wood and his wife Sharon; her grandchildren: Sara, Stefanie, Marcus (Cassie) and Thomas (Emilee); her great-grandchildren: Kylee, Carlisle, Avery, Colton and Logan; her brother, Thomas Rogers and his wife Glenda; and several cousins.

Calling hours will be 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A graveside service will be held in the Spring of 2023 at a date to be announced. She will rest in Union Cemetery, Fort Edward, next to her parents.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com

Donations may be made in her memory to The Community Hospice Foundation Gift Processing, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208.