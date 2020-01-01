Leslie R. Edwards

Les was raised in Batchelorville, New York on the Sacandaga Reservoir. He was an only child who was adored by his parents. Les attended Hartwick College at the age of 17, where he met the love of his life, Peg Wardner, as her brother-in-laws were in his fraternity. They were truly a ‘match’ and lived an amazing life together. After getting married and graduating from Hartwick College, Les soon applied and went into the Navy’s Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island. After his graduation they packed their car and two week old Sheryl and moved to Jacksonville, Florida where he attended flight training. This was the beginning of their life adventures. Les became an antisubmarine helicopter pilot flying off aircraft carriers. They lived all over the country including Pensacola, Key West (Scott’s birthplace), Fort Worth, Texas (Leigh’s birthplace), Monterey, California, Virginia Beach, North Kingstown, Rhode Island and Newport, Rhode Island. Along the way he continued to love flying and became the executive officer of a helicopter squadron followed by becoming the commanding officer of a helicopter squadron. It was an illustrious career. He retired as a Navy Captain and with Peg and decided to move back to her home town of Lake George and settle in the house she grew up in. This house and Lake George truly became their home in every way, the community was their community. They renovated the house and traveled the United States and the world. Les lived a full life filled with so many friends and people who loved and adored him.