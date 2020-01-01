July 18, 1932 — Dec. 29, 2019
LAKE GEORGE — Leslie R. Edwards, 87, of Schuyler Street, passed away peacefully, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at his home following a brief illness.
Born July 18, 1932 in Gloversville, he was the son of the late Clayton and Elsie Edwards.
Les was raised in Batchelorville, New York on the Sacandaga Reservoir. He was an only child who was adored by his parents. Les attended Hartwick College at the age of 17, where he met the love of his life, Peg Wardner, as her brother-in-laws were in his fraternity. They were truly a ‘match’ and lived an amazing life together. After getting married and graduating from Hartwick College, Les soon applied and went into the Navy’s Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island. After his graduation they packed their car and two week old Sheryl and moved to Jacksonville, Florida where he attended flight training. This was the beginning of their life adventures. Les became an antisubmarine helicopter pilot flying off aircraft carriers. They lived all over the country including Pensacola, Key West (Scott’s birthplace), Fort Worth, Texas (Leigh’s birthplace), Monterey, California, Virginia Beach, North Kingstown, Rhode Island and Newport, Rhode Island. Along the way he continued to love flying and became the executive officer of a helicopter squadron followed by becoming the commanding officer of a helicopter squadron. It was an illustrious career. He retired as a Navy Captain and with Peg and decided to move back to her home town of Lake George and settle in the house she grew up in. This house and Lake George truly became their home in every way, the community was their community. They renovated the house and traveled the United States and the world. Les lived a full life filled with so many friends and people who loved and adored him.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret; their children, Sheryl Edwards of Dryden, Scott Edwards and his wife, Lisa, of Orange, Vermont, and Leigh Furnkranz and her husband, Dan, of Moravia; his grandchildren, Nick Edwards and his fiancée, Anna Mueller, of Boston, and Brad Edwards and his wife, Ashley, and their children, Charlotte and Mackenzie; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Leslie’s family from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A funeral service to celebrate his life will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Caldwell Presbyterian Church, 71 Montcalm St., Lake George.
Interment with military honors will be in Evergreen Cemetery in the spring at a time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Caldwell Presbyterian Church of Lake George, High Peaks Hospice, and Hudson Headwaters Health Network.
