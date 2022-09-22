Dec. 12, 1961—Sept. 19, 2022

QUEENSBURY—Leslie Ann Baird, 60, of Queensbury, passed away the evening of Monday, September 19, 2022, surrounded by family.

Born in Glens Falls on December 12, 1961, she was the daughter of Lester Baird and Loretta Baird.

Leslie was a graduate of Queensbury High School and dedicated her life to the field of medicine working many years as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She found happiness spending time with her family. Everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Leslie found out how kind she was and how she loves unconditionally. Leslie had a great sense of humor and always made it a point to tell those close to her that she loved them.

Leslie was predeceased by her father, Lester Baird.

Survivors include her mother, Loretta Hudson; her daughter, Kadie Fish (Matthew); her sisters: Maryanne McKinley (Dwayne) and Teresa Hanley (Mike); her brother, Michael Baird (Julie); her grandchildren: Madisyn Fish and Orion Fish; her nephews: Christopher Baird (Shelly) and Andrew Baird (Becca); her niece, Andrea Tabor; her great-nephews: Evan Baird and Declan Baird and her great-niece, Emily Baird.

Per Leslie’s wishes, a private Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net