July 19, 1941—Jan. 8, 2023

WEST FORT ANN — LeRoy Wilfred Harrison passed on Jan. 8, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital at 81 years of age. He was born on July 19, 1941, to Alexander Baxter Harrison and Henrietta Laura (Albert) Harrison in Glens Falls, NY.

Roy is survived by his wife Rose Harrison of Fort Ann NY, whom he wed on Feb. 10, 1968; his three children: Bryan (and his wife Sally) Harrison of Schuylerville NY, David Harrison of Fair Haven, VT, and Laura Harrison of Salem, NY; and his four beloved grandchildren: Tyler, Robert, Annalise, and Sophia. He also had five half-brothers: Ken, David, Dan, Cliff, and Jerry Harrison.

Roy loved spending time with his grandchildren. He will especially be remembered for allowing his grandchildren to treat him as a climbing toy and as an impromptu warmer when they wanted to snuggle, even if he was watching television. They will remember him most for spontaneous tickle attacks and jokes as they would pass by him. He was also instrumental in teaching his grandsons about fishing.

Roy, as he was typically known, graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1959 and joined the Air Force in August of the same year. He maintained aircraft in the 4521st Armament and Electrical Maintenance Squadron at Nellis AFB in Nevada when he was honorably discharged in July of 1961.

He went on to be trained in electronic repair, and worked as a technician for several years, and later fulfilled a high school prophesy as the “most likely to go to jail” as he began to work for New York State as teaching vocation studies at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock, NY. He worked through night school to attain his BS in technical education from SUNY Utica and eventually attained a master of fine arts from SUNY Plattsburgh and later his principal’s license. Roy ended his career as the Vocational Supervisor at Great Meadow.

Roy was active in the Queen Anne Senior Citizens group, where he was on the Board of Directors and was awarded “Senior of the Year” in 2022.

Roy’s final arrangements are being handled by Mason’s Funeral Home in Fort Ann, NY. There will be no public calling hours but a memorial service at the West Fort Ann United Methodist Church on Tuesday Jan. 17, 2023 at 11 a.m. followed by a celebration of his life.