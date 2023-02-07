1953—2023

QUEENSBURY — LeRoy “Louie” LaCross, Jr. went to that great Poker Room in the sky on Saturday, February 4, 2023. He survived a double-lung transplant in 2010 and was able to enjoy almost 12 more active years afterwards.

Born in Glens Falls, NY in 1953 to the late Ethel (Clarke) LaCross and LeRoy “Roy” LaCross, he was the second oldest of a family of 10 other siblings.

Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 43 years, Pamela; he will be missed by his three sons: Bradford LaCross of Glens Falls, Bretton LaCross of Queensbury, and Brayden LaCross of Queensbury; he also leaves behind his siblings: Denise Grimmer (James) of Hudson Falls, Sharon Brown Usher (Paul) of Queensbury, Ella Harppinger (Edward) of Queensbury, Belinda Lee Ryerson (William) of Glens Falls, Harriet DeRusso (Richard) of Hudson Falls, Harold LaCross (Tammy) of Porters Corners, Peter LaCross (Debbie) of Queensbury, Lorraine Cilauro (John) of Glens Falls, Melissa Baker of Glens Falls, Tina Murray (Adam) of Queensbury; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and his best friend, Fred Bartlett of Fort Edward.

Louie loved his weekly poker games, the casino, and participated in several tournaments, including the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. He enjoyed his football games (“gotta buy my squares”) as well as March Madness and the Saratoga Racetrack. He was an avid ice fisherman and hunter and was a member of the Antlers Hunting Club and a former member of the Edinburgh Beagle Club and a retired member of the Bricklayers & Allied Craftsmen Local #2. He loved to cook and was known to make his clam chowder or corned beef and cabbage and deliver containers of it to several friends.

Lou was a strong no-nonsense man and would sometimes come off gruff, but he also had a very soft side. If he loved you or cared for you as a friend, you could be sure that he would not hesitate to walk through fire for you.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will follow the calling hours at the funeral home at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Guy A. Childs, pastor of St. Michael’s Church, officiating.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to thank the Lung Transplant Team at the Hospital at the University of Pennsylvania and the wonderful and caring staff at Glens Falls Hospital Tower 6 and Tower 2.

To view LeRoy’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.