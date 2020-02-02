LeRoy Leon Harwood
0 entries

LeRoy Leon Harwood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jan. 26, 1947 — Jan. 28, 2020

GANSEVOORT — LeRoy Leon Harwood, 90, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Washington Center in Argyle, with his family by his side.

Born on Jan. 26, 1947 in Granville, he was the son of the late LeRoy W. and Florence A. (LaFountain) Harwood.

On Dec. 7, 1947, he married the love of his life, Beatrice Markes Harwood, in the town of Florida, Amsterdam, New York.

On Nov. 14, 1951, when LeRoy was 21 years old, he proudly entered the U.S. Air Force, serving until his honorable discharge on Nov. 13, 1955. He earned the Occupation Medal, as well as the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal for his service in Germany after WWII.

Before his service in the Air Force, he worked as a truck driver for O’Brien Slate Quarry in Granville.

For many years, Leroy attended the Faith Bible Baptist Church in Queensbury.

Some of the things he loved to do included going camping with his wife, and he had a love for cooking and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife, Beatrice Harwood, of 71 years; and his brothers, William, Walter and Gerald Harwood.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Glenn Harwood, Clifford (Carol) Harwood, Marcia (Roy) Hazzard, Carlene Harwood, Chuck (Julie) Harwood, Arnold Harwood and Sherry (Nelson) Forbes; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Donald (Ginny) Harwood; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 10, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A funeral service will follow at noon with the Rev. Richard Yancy, pastor of Faith Bible Baptist Church, officiating.

Interment with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

In loving memory of LeRoy, contributions may be made to SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of LeRoy Harwood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News