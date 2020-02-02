Jan. 26, 1947 — Jan. 28, 2020
GANSEVOORT — LeRoy Leon Harwood, 90, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Washington Center in Argyle, with his family by his side.
Born on Jan. 26, 1947 in Granville, he was the son of the late LeRoy W. and Florence A. (LaFountain) Harwood.
On Dec. 7, 1947, he married the love of his life, Beatrice Markes Harwood, in the town of Florida, Amsterdam, New York.
On Nov. 14, 1951, when LeRoy was 21 years old, he proudly entered the U.S. Air Force, serving until his honorable discharge on Nov. 13, 1955. He earned the Occupation Medal, as well as the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal for his service in Germany after WWII.
Before his service in the Air Force, he worked as a truck driver for O’Brien Slate Quarry in Granville.
For many years, Leroy attended the Faith Bible Baptist Church in Queensbury.
You have free articles remaining.
Some of the things he loved to do included going camping with his wife, and he had a love for cooking and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife, Beatrice Harwood, of 71 years; and his brothers, William, Walter and Gerald Harwood.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Glenn Harwood, Clifford (Carol) Harwood, Marcia (Roy) Hazzard, Carlene Harwood, Chuck (Julie) Harwood, Arnold Harwood and Sherry (Nelson) Forbes; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Donald (Ginny) Harwood; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 10, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A funeral service will follow at noon with the Rev. Richard Yancy, pastor of Faith Bible Baptist Church, officiating.
Interment with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
In loving memory of LeRoy, contributions may be made to SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.