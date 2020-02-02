Jan. 26, 1947 — Jan. 28, 2020

GANSEVOORT — LeRoy Leon Harwood, 90, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Washington Center in Argyle, with his family by his side.

Born on Jan. 26, 1947 in Granville, he was the son of the late LeRoy W. and Florence A. (LaFountain) Harwood.

On Dec. 7, 1947, he married the love of his life, Beatrice Markes Harwood, in the town of Florida, Amsterdam, New York.

On Nov. 14, 1951, when LeRoy was 21 years old, he proudly entered the U.S. Air Force, serving until his honorable discharge on Nov. 13, 1955. He earned the Occupation Medal, as well as the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal for his service in Germany after WWII.

Before his service in the Air Force, he worked as a truck driver for O’Brien Slate Quarry in Granville.

For many years, Leroy attended the Faith Bible Baptist Church in Queensbury.

Some of the things he loved to do included going camping with his wife, and he had a love for cooking and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife, Beatrice Harwood, of 71 years; and his brothers, William, Walter and Gerald Harwood.