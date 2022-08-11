Aug. 16, 1937—Aug. 8, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Leroy J. Cottrell, Jr., 84, a longtime resident of Hudson Falls, most recently of Queensbury, went into the arms of the Lord, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Albany Medical Center with his loving family by his side.

Born Aug. 16, 1937, in Burlington, VT, he was the son of the late Leroy J. and Edna (Diamond) Cottrell, Jr.

To close family and friends, he was lovingly known as Sonny. Upon graduation from the Hudson Falls Central High School, he enlisted in the United States Army and was proud to serve his country which included a one-year hardship tour of duty in Iceland. Sonny gave selflessly of himself and dedicated his life to service his country, his community, and his family.

His many years of service included volunteering for the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, being a paid firefighter for the Hudson Falls Fire Department, an Arson Investigator for Washington County, and a Deputy Sheriff for Washington County.

Sonny married the love of his life, Sue, on July 16, 1960 at St. Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls. Together, they raised their children, Scott, Laurie and Kelly.

In his retirement years, Sonny enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and making cherished memories. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing, and traveling, including going to Myrtle Beach, SC every year for 20 years and a cross- country road trip with his wife, Sue.

In addition to his parents, Sonny was predeceased by his sister, Carolyn Parsons and his brother, Willard “Red” Cottrell.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 62 years, Susan J. (Trombley) Cottrell of Queensbury; his children: Scott Cottrell of Queensbury, Laurie Cottrell of Queensbury, and Kelly Risner and her husband, Keith of Myrtle Beach, SC; his ten grandchildren: Austin, Jessica, Scott, Jr., Joshua, Nicholas and Jasmine Cottrell, Matthew and Mikayla Orsini and Jacob and Alyssa Risner; 10 great-grandchildren; his siblings: Michael Cottrell of Crystal River, FL, Elizabeth Burke of Nampa, ID, Kenneth Cottrell of Glens Falls; his sisters-in-law: Linda Dashnaw and her husband, Alfred of South Glens Falls and Anna Cottrell of Queensbury; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be conducted at 5:30 p.m., following the calling hours, at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be held 9:30 a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, with full military honors.

Following the service, a Celebration of Sonny’s Life will be held at the Benevolent Protection of Elk’s Lodge #81, Cronin Rd., in Queensbury from noon to 3 p.m.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.