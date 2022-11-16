Sept. 28, 1947—Nov. 3, 2022

DRESDEN — Leroy Dennis Smith, 75, passed away on Nov. 3, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital. He was born on Sept. 28, 1947, in Ticonderoga, to the late Leroy Gardner and Anna Rose Smith.

It is with great sadness and a broken heart that I have to tell you of the passing of my soul mate of 51 years. Leroy Smith, married Linda Crosier on May 15, 1971, at the Presbyterian Church in Whitehall, NY.

Leroy joined the U.S. Navy at the age of seventeen and served his country in the Vietnam War from 1964 to 1968, and was trained in helicopter search and rescue, and finding and destroying water mines. He lived his life suffering from the symptoms of PTSD and he was the recipient of three Bronze Stars.

He worked many years as a heavy duty mechanic for Russo Trucking in Fort Ann, and later worked as a mechanic and truck driver for the Town of Dresden retiring in 2002. He always worked and provided for his family and friends. He had many animals over the years and his latest companion was his little Chihuahua (peanut).

Leroy was a member of the motorcycle club the Boondock Saints and was president at one time. He spent many years riding his Harley with the guys and supporting other clubs and many veteran organizations.

Leroy had a heart of gold, always family first, he would do anything to help those he loved. He was a preppy man always making sure we were safe. He had many new toys over the years and he loved showing off his new trucks, riding snowmobiles, his rhino and working with his Kabota tractor. LeRoy enjoyed going to bingo with his family and friends and scratching those winning lottery tickets. He had a natural ability to fix anything mechanical or electrical, he was the man to call and if they said it couldn’t be fixed he would show them they were wrong.

Left to cherish his loving memories are his wife of 51 years, Linda Crosier Smith; his sons: Leroy (Nichole) Smith, Clayton Smith; and his special first born grandson; Alexander Smith, who lived with Papa, and was more of a son then a grandson; his sweet granddaughter, Kaylee Elizabeth Smith his “Nurse;” and his other grandchildren: Jordan, Jax, Paxton, Lenox, and Hendrix Smith. His two sisters: Joanne Bevins and Carol Fuller. Leroy is also survived by his cousin, which is more like a brother, Wayne Bisonette; and the girls he called sisters: Joan (Irving) Mattison, Audrey (Wayne) Bisonette, Charlene Bessette, Helen (Armond) Waters, and recently passed, Marie Wilbur, who welcome him to heaven.

A celebration of Life will be held at the Whitehall American Legion Post #83 Main St., Whitehall, NY, on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Please come share happy memories and food with family and friends.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY,

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.