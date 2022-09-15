Sept. 4, 1924—Sept. 13, 2022

CORINTH — LeRoy C. “Roy” Brady, Sr., 98, a longtime resident of Corinth, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at Fort Hudson Nursing Center in Fort Edward.

Born on Sept. 4, 1924 in Salem, he was the son of the late Delbert and Matilda (LaFarr) Brady.

Roy worked on dairy farms in Fort Edward and Fort Ann and cut wood with his brother, David on their properties during his early life.

He later worked at the Imperial Paper Company in Glens Falls and then was employed for 39 years at the International Paper Co. in Corinth until his retirement.

Roy loved fishing, darts, bowling, chess, horseshoes, westerns, square dancing, car racing, watching wrestling, playing cards at the Corinth Senior Center and most recently, flirting with the nursing staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Center.

He was predeceased by two wives, Margaret Marcellus and Mildred Butler and a son, David Brady. In addition to his parents, he is also predeceased by his siblings, Earl, Margaret, Clarence, Alice, Loretta, David, Helen and Adele.

Roy is survived by his children: Roy Brady, Jr. (Peg) of Pine Bush, Shirley Loomis (Doug) of Franklintown, PA, Sherry Boardway (Lloyd) of Porter Corners, and Dennis Brady (Debbie) of Porter Corners; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews; and a very special friend, Kay Pixley of Corinth.

A Celebration of Roy’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth with the Rev. Patti Girard, officiating.

Friends may call from 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Burial will be at Corinth Rural Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend sincere thanks for the excellent care he received at Fort Hudson Nursing Center on the B wing, especially to his “girlfriends,” Christina, Donna, Heidi, Teresa, Andrea, etc.

The family suggests that memorials go as donations to Fort Hudson Nursing Center, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.