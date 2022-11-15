April 23, 1953—Nov. 8, 2022

POTSDAM — LeRoy Bredenko, 69, of Potsdam, NY, formerly of North Creek, NY passed away peacefully Sunday morning, November 8, 2022. Leroy was the son of the late, James, Sr. and Edna Bredenko, of New York City, and North Creek, NY.

LeRoy was born on April 23, 1953 In New York City. He and his family moved to North Creek in 1953. Leroy graduated from Johnsburg Central School, North Creek, NY in June 1973. He was known in high school as a great basketball player.

After graduation LeRoy took a position at the old Ski Bowl in North Creek where he worked his way up to become trails manager. LeRoy became interested in law enforcement and was appointed to a position as patrolman in the Lake George Village Police Department. LeRoy always considered his many years of service as an officer in the Lake George Police Department as a high calling, and always spoke with great fondness and reverence for the people he worked with and came in contact with as a member of that department.

After moving to Potsdam, NY, LeRoy changed careers and took a position as an alcoholism counselor in Potsdam. He retired from that position some eight years ago after being stricken with lung cancer.

LeRoy is survived by his brothers: Richard (Carol) Bredenko, of Lake Luzerne, John (Michele Boucher) Bredenko, of Troy, NY, and James (Linda) Bredenko, of Fort Edward; also his two cousins: John (Linda) Karolefski of Cleveland, OH, and Joe (Lucia) Karolefski of Keowee Lake, SC. He is predeceased by his parents, James Bredenko, Sr., of North Creek, his mother, Edna Bredenko, of North Creek and his sister, Barbara Bredenko, of FL, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

LeRoy in many ways was a unique individual who lived life on his own terms. He was a kind and decent man who showed extraordinary courage in fighting, for over eight years, the lung cancer that finally took his life. In recent months as his condition worsened and he found it very difficult at times to catch his breath, Leroy always maintained his sense of humor and positive outlook on life.

LeRoy’s memory will live on forever in the hearts of all of us who knew and loved him.

