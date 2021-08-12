 Skip to main content
Leonora "Nora" (Colby) Salaway
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Leonora “Nora” (Colby) Salaway passed away after a long illness, peacefully surrounded by family on the morning of August 7, 2021. She was 80 years old.

Nora was born in Manhattan, the daughter of the late Glen and Alice (Cooper) Colby and grew up in Great Neck, NY. She looked forward to spending time with her grandmother Lee Lee in Woods Hole, MA and Grandmother Dell in Bedford Village.

She attended Abbott Prep School (now Andover) in Massachusetts. After graduating in 1958, she attended Parsons School of Design until she met her husband, Robert L. Salaway. They raised three children in Brooklyn Heights and Port Washington, NY. She enjoyed sailing with her family on Bluefin, a 42 ft. sloop sailing across Long Island Sound, Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket. She also loved driving in her light blue 1966 Austin Healey. She was a full-time homemaker.

Nora was a compassionate and caring person that adored putting smiles on people’s faces. She loved all animals, especially golden retrievers. Her favorite color was pink. Nora loved flowers and wearing hats. She was an excellent cook and baker. Her favorite hobbies included water coloring, knitting, gardening, tennis, and croquet.

She started her new chapter of her life in Saratoga Springs in 1995. She was a spiritual woman whose journey led her to become a member of Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church. She loved living in upstate New York and made many new friends.

Nora was preceded in death by her parents, Glen H. Colby and Alice Cooper; her brother, Glen Colby, Jr.; former husband Robert Salaway and her son, Charles R. Salaway.

She leaves behind her children: Tracey Salaway, Peter (Kathy) Salaway; daughter-in-law Courtney Salaway; grandchildren: James (Michelle) Salaway, Matthew (Alexa Vavoules), Cooper (Chrissy Michele), Carson, Taylor, Karlee, Jackson; great-granddaughter Reagan; sister, Nancy (John) O’Reilly; nephews: Sean, Christopher, Kevin, Glen, Greg; and niece Lori.

The family would like to thank the Hospice team for providing all the wonderful guidance and comfort. We would also like to thank Nora’s friends and neighbors for being so supportive though out her illness.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Leonora can be made to Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or your local animal shelter.

For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.

