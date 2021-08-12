SARATOGA SPRINGS — Leonora “Nora” (Colby) Salaway passed away after a long illness, peacefully surrounded by family on the morning of August 7, 2021. She was 80 years old.

Nora was born in Manhattan, the daughter of the late Glen and Alice (Cooper) Colby and grew up in Great Neck, NY. She looked forward to spending time with her grandmother Lee Lee in Woods Hole, MA and Grandmother Dell in Bedford Village.

She attended Abbott Prep School (now Andover) in Massachusetts. After graduating in 1958, she attended Parsons School of Design until she met her husband, Robert L. Salaway. They raised three children in Brooklyn Heights and Port Washington, NY. She enjoyed sailing with her family on Bluefin, a 42 ft. sloop sailing across Long Island Sound, Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket. She also loved driving in her light blue 1966 Austin Healey. She was a full-time homemaker.

Nora was a compassionate and caring person that adored putting smiles on people’s faces. She loved all animals, especially golden retrievers. Her favorite color was pink. Nora loved flowers and wearing hats. She was an excellent cook and baker. Her favorite hobbies included water coloring, knitting, gardening, tennis, and croquet.