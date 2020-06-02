× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Sept. 14, 1955 — May 29, 2020

WHITE CREEK — Leonard William Austin, 65, beloved husband of Rebecca (Powers), died unexpectedly on May 29, 2020 at the family farm in White Creek, New York.

Lenny was born in Bennington, Vermont, on Sept. 14, 1955 to Mary (Murphy) and Harold C. Austin. He grew up on Murphy Lane in White Creek where he chose to remain and raise his family. After graduating from Hoosick Falls Central School in 1974, Len worked as a cook and carpenter at Bennington College. In 1989, he left to pursue his dream of becoming a full-time dairy farmer.

Lenny was a strong-willed, dedicated, faithful, proud farmer, husband, father, and grandfather, who excelled in bettering his life on the farm, in his home and with his close-knit family.

Len married Becky, his high-school sweetheart, on Oct. 16, 1976. Their love and devotion to each other was evident in everything they did. After Lenny’s tragic farm accident in 2016, he and Becky grew closer and depended on each other more than ever as they faced the challenges of each new day. Len’s determination to get back to work on the farm was an inspiration to countless who followed his journey.