Sept. 14, 1955 — May 29, 2020
WHITE CREEK — Leonard William Austin, 65, beloved husband of Rebecca (Powers), died unexpectedly on May 29, 2020 at the family farm in White Creek, New York.
Lenny was born in Bennington, Vermont, on Sept. 14, 1955 to Mary (Murphy) and Harold C. Austin. He grew up on Murphy Lane in White Creek where he chose to remain and raise his family. After graduating from Hoosick Falls Central School in 1974, Len worked as a cook and carpenter at Bennington College. In 1989, he left to pursue his dream of becoming a full-time dairy farmer.
Lenny was a strong-willed, dedicated, faithful, proud farmer, husband, father, and grandfather, who excelled in bettering his life on the farm, in his home and with his close-knit family.
Len married Becky, his high-school sweetheart, on Oct. 16, 1976. Their love and devotion to each other was evident in everything they did. After Lenny’s tragic farm accident in 2016, he and Becky grew closer and depended on each other more than ever as they faced the challenges of each new day. Len’s determination to get back to work on the farm was an inspiration to countless who followed his journey.
The origin of Lincoln Hill Farm dates back to when Len registered his first 4-H animal at the age of 9. Second only to family, his faithful farm companions, Baxter and Fluffy, and his cows were his pride and joy. In 1989, Len rented his Uncle Edward’s farm and began producing milk, where he grew the herd from 13 to 58 milking cows. In 1998, Len took a leap of faith to build his own facility which now boasts 450. This was one of his proudest accomplishments.
Lenny was well-known for cow care and won many awards for his efforts. He took great pride in teaching his sons to care for and show animals, a tradition which has also been passed along to his grandchildren. A few of his most prestigious awards were Lincoln Hill to Nibbles’ nomination as a finalist for Global Cow of the Year, Lincoln Hill Shot — Youngest Semen-Producing Millionaire at the time, and Progressive Herd Genetics Award (4 times). Len’s greatest expectations were surpassed when he was asked to host an International Select Sire Tour.
In earlier years, Len volunteered with the White Creek Fire Department and served as a Tri-County Holstein board member.
Besides his wife of 44 years, Leonard is survived by two sons: Andrew (Nikki) Austin and Adam (Meggi) Austin, all from White Creek; his grandchildren Raen, Alexis, Ashton, Carter and Addison; and his stepgrandchildren Matthew, Zackary and Molly.
Len was predeceased by his parents and infant twin siblings.
The Austin family would like to especially thank Rody and Jane Walker for being such wonderful friends to Lenny through the years.
Private services will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from E.P. Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main St., Bennington Vermont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, White Creek Fire Department or Washington County Fair with memo: Leonard Austin, through E.P. Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main St., Bennington, VT 05201.
Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.