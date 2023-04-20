July 23, 1947—Nov. 28, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Leonard Thomas “Tom” Mansell, 75, of Hudson Falls, passed away at home on Nov. 28, 2022.

Born on July 23, 1947, in Chester, PA, he was the son of the late Louis and Constance (Elverson) Mansell.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother, Tom. He will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him. His passing has left a hole in lives of our family.

Tom was a graduate of South Glens Falls Central School and proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in various places in the United States and in Germany.

Tom was a free spirit all his life, he worked in construction, both in New York and in the southern states, with quite a few years in Texas. He was very active in local AA groups and always said. “You have friends wherever you are.”

He is survived by his sisters: Mary Brann, Nancy Dickson and Connie Jackson; his brother, Lou Mansell; also his nephews: Brian Mansell, James Brann, Shane Jackson; and his niece, Julia Brann; his great-nephews: Cole Jackson, Troy Jackson and Kevin Marcum.

A memorial calling hour will be held Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A Celebration of Remembrance will follow at 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday.

Committal services with full military honors will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

Memorial donations in Leonard’s memory may be sent to Alcoholics Anonymous District 13, PO Box 4335, Queensbury, NY 12804 or the American Cancer Society, 33 Elk St., Suite 201, Albany, NY 12207.

