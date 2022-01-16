Aug. 8, 1923—Jan. 1, 2022

COLLEGEDALE, TN — Leonard Ross Taylor, born Aug. 8, 1923 in Pottersville, NY; died Jan. 1, 2022, in Collegedale, TN. Commonly known as “Len”, he lived most of his life in and around Fort Ann, NY. He was the son of Burnis Deen Taylor and Catherine Clara Weller Taylor, the third of their four children.

Len attended school at the old Dewey’s Bridge School, as well as schools in Fort Ann and Hudson Falls. He took night classes in machine shop, drafting, furnace repair, etc. while he was in Hudson Falls.

In 1942, he and his brother, Russell, married the Wilson twins, Laura and Lillian. Russell was drafted, and Len worked on a farm as a necessary worker for the war effort. He also was a plane watcher several hours a week.

He worked in the Glens Falls Box Factory, the Union Bag Factory, and as a carpenter apprentice at the Rome Air Base in Rome, NY. He also worked on area farms, cut logs and pulp, and bought and operated a farm in Whitehall, where he and his wife, Laura, also drove a school bus. After selling the farm, he decided to build a home for his family, and got a job working for Dean Howland, learning more carpentry skills. In 1956 Len started contracting on his own, with “Taylor Made Homes” painted on his truck.

Len built and remodeled many homes in the greater Glens Falls area, as well as several churches, schools and a broom shop throughout New York State. He was a charter member of the Fort Ann Rescue Squad and a member of the Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Company for several years.

Len was an active member of the Kingsbury Seventh-Day Adventist Church for many years, serving as a deacon, social director, and a member of the Executive Committee for the NY State headquarters of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church for 12 years. He has done volunteer work for many years for the church summer camp, Camp Cherokee, in Saranac Lake, as well as for Adventist Heritage Ministries, at the William Miller Homestead and the William Miller Chapel in Low Hampton, NY.

Len is survived by his son, Gary Leonard Taylor (Greta) of Merrill, ME; daughter, Sylvia Jean Taylor Davis (Gregg) of Ooltewah, TN; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Burnis and Catherine Taylor; his wife, Laura Wilson Taylor; his brother, Russell Burnis Taylor; his sister, Gladys Taylor Bernard and his sister, Pearl Taylor Jennings Sowers.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Covenant Funeral Home in Chattanooga, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at the Kingsbury Seventh-day Adventist Church on June 11, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Kingsbury Seventh-day Adventist School, 3991 US-4, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.