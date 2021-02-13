SALEM—Leonard “Lennie” Shultis, passed away peacefully at his residence in Salem on Monday, February 8, 2021.
The family is most grateful to his caregivers: Ashley, Krista, Kim, Dan, Mary, Brenda, Laurie Morgan, and Laurie Harrington, who all cared for him with a sense of humor, utmost respect, and unconditional grace.
Lennie was born in Margaretville and was the son of the late Leonard G. Shultis and Joyce Beardsley.
He was predeceased by several siblings and his wife, Ruth Shutlis.
He was a student at Margaretville Central School in Margaretville. Lennie enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving his country in Vietnam for one year and was honorably discharged. Following his time in the military and up to his passing, Lennie lived in various parts of Upstate New York, Arizona, Texas, Virginia, Georgia, and Kentucky.
Lennie is survived by his son, David (Laurie) Harrington of Salem; and his two daughters: Staci Ansley of Phoenix, AZ and December Shultis of Phoenix, AZ; his two brothers: Lorne (Sharon) Shultis of Roxbury, and Leighton Shultis of Halcottsville.; also survived by many nieces and nephews; as well as several chosen children; grandchildren; and great grandchildren.
One of Lennie’s hobbies was buying old vehicles, tinkering with them, and sharing his adventures about his purchases and restorations with his son, David! He loved bird-watching and being surrounded by plants throughout his home. He was also an avid antique gun-collector and had an interest in history. A die-hard John Wayne fan, one never visited Lennie without seeing a western being played on the television. Lennie had a great sense of humor, was a very generous man, and sure did know how to push buttons. If he didn’t tick you off, even just a bit, you knew something was off, and for this, he will be missed the most.
A memorial service for both Lennie and his late wife, Ruthie, will take place on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem, NY with Rev. Debbie Earthrowl officiating.
To join the service via zoom, connect with this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81590466600?pwd=UkdDY2tSbXdobU9ibXVsZmpZUTB3UT09
Please note that the funeral home will be implementing all Covid-19 recommendations and regulations set forth by the CDC and the New York State Department of Health. As such, masks must be worn, and only fifty people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time.
Memorial contributions in memory of Lennie may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, PO Box 360, Salem, NY 12865. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com
I want to send my condolences to David and the rest of the family! My thoughts are with you at this difficult time. Ruthie will now be reunited with Lennie! Your cousin, Vicki Harrington Urtz
