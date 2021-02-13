SALEM—Leonard “Lennie” Shultis, passed away peacefully at his residence in Salem on Monday, February 8, 2021.

The family is most grateful to his caregivers: Ashley, Krista, Kim, Dan, Mary, Brenda, Laurie Morgan, and Laurie Harrington, who all cared for him with a sense of humor, utmost respect, and unconditional grace.

Lennie was born in Margaretville and was the son of the late Leonard G. Shultis and Joyce Beardsley.

He was predeceased by several siblings and his wife, Ruth Shutlis.

He was a student at Margaretville Central School in Margaretville. Lennie enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving his country in Vietnam for one year and was honorably discharged. Following his time in the military and up to his passing, Lennie lived in various parts of Upstate New York, Arizona, Texas, Virginia, Georgia, and Kentucky.

Lennie is survived by his son, David (Laurie) Harrington of Salem; and his two daughters: Staci Ansley of Phoenix, AZ and December Shultis of Phoenix, AZ; his two brothers: Lorne (Sharon) Shultis of Roxbury, and Leighton Shultis of Halcottsville.; also survived by many nieces and nephews; as well as several chosen children; grandchildren; and great grandchildren.