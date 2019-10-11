Feb. 5, 1958 — Oct. 9, 2019
HARTFORD — Leonard L. Bush, 61, lifelong resident of Hartford passed away on Wednesday Oct. 9, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, after a long illness.
He was born on Feb. 5, 1958, in Gloversville, New York, he was the son of Barbara (Bush) Smith and the late Kurt Bush. After graduating from Hartford Central School in 1977, he went on to work many odd jobs. Leonard spent the remainder of his life as a self-employed dairy farmer. He enjoyed sharing this passion with his sons. Leonard married the love of his life, Christine Mattison, on Nov. 20, 1982 at the United Protestant Church in Fort Ann.
Leonard enjoyed attending auctions of any kind and the Washington County Fair. He was an excellent herdsman and loved caring for his cattle. He enjoyed spending time at Stewart’s having coffee with friends. He had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his father, Leonard was predeceased by his daughter, LeAnn Bush; his grandmother, Phyllis “Gram” Bush; his mother and father-in-law, Curtis and Joan Mattison; and his nephew, Kurt Brian Bush.
Survivors include his loving wife of 36 years, Christine; his three children, Christina Blanchard and her husband, Scott, of Fort Edward, Joshua Bush and his wife, Amy, of Fort Ann, Jeffrey Bush and his wife, Kaitlyn, of Hartford; his six grandchildren, Hayleigh and Dylan Girard of Fort Edward, Jackson and Samantha Bush of Fort Ann, and Kolton and Raegan Bush of Hartford; his mother Barbara and her husband, Malcom; his siblings, Sharon Deyette, and her husband Jack, Kurt Bush, and his wife Misty, Rob Pederson; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Hartford First Responders, the nursing staff of Tower 6 at Glens Falls Hospital, the staff at the Hartford Stewart’s who went above and beyond to assist him, the home help care nurses from Fort Hudson Nursing Home, and his longtime friends, Tom Fish and Louie Priest.
Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow the service at Morningside Cemetery in Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Hartford Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 121, Hartford, NY 12838.
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
