July 2, 1947—May 3, 2023

CLEVELAND — The family of Lenny Costin is deeply saddened by the loss of a very special companion, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Lenny fought hard, however he lost his battle with Parkinson’s disease on May 3, 2023.

Lenny, 75, grew up in Willsboro, NY, and graduated from Willsboro Central School in 1965. He had a profound love for the North Country and Lake Champlain. His idea of a perfect day was hunting, fishing, boating and/or golfing with his best friends Randy Dickerson and Billy Dickerson.

He spent many years living in Glens Falls, where he developed many friendships. He retired from US Airways with over 30 years of service.

Lenny leaves behind his partner of 25 years, Rosemary Staversky; his two sisters: Sandra Strong and Rosemary Carpenter (Danny); as well as his five children: Doug Costin (Cate), Sara Pickett, Travis Costin (Jonna), Krista Costin and Nicole Costin (Solomon); his grandchildren are: Miranda, Mark, Amber, Ryan, Brett, Sofia, Chase, Braelyn, Cameron and Trey. Lenny is predeceased by his parents, John and Norma Costin, and his aunt and uncle, Mary and Lawrence Lee.

Many thanks and appreciation goes to Nascentia Home Care, and Hospice of CNY and Finger Lakes for their supportive care and kindness during Lenny’s illness.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Lenny at a later date, in Willsboro, NY. Donations in Lenny’s honor may be made to a local animal shelter of your choice.