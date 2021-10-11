March 14, 1950 – Oct. 2, 2021

PORT ORANGE, FL — Leonard J. Moynihan, 71, of Port Orange, Florida and formerly of South Glens Falls, NY, passed away very peacefully on October 2, 2021 at Advent Heath Hospital following a short battle with cancer.

Born on March 14, 1950, in Glens Falls, Len was the son of Joyce (Collier) Moynihan. He was brother to Jeannie (Gutheil) Moynihan and Jim Moynihan.

Len graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1969. He married the love of his life, Christine (Gilbert) Moynihan, on November 24, 1973. He then went on to complete an apprenticeship for the Mason/Bricklayers Union in 1974. Len completed his education with certificates of graduation in Air Conditioning/Refrigeration and Residential Wiring in 1984.

Len was one of those blessed people who was well versed in common sense AND had the ability to LEARN from it. He claimed not to be the smartest person alive, in fact, he insisted on it. However, he has taught more people about more things in life than most people would ever dream imaginable with the sole intention of nothing other than the betterment of the people he encountered. And there is of course, “The Len Hand!”