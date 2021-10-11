March 14, 1950 – Oct. 2, 2021
PORT ORANGE, FL — Leonard J. Moynihan, 71, of Port Orange, Florida and formerly of South Glens Falls, NY, passed away very peacefully on October 2, 2021 at Advent Heath Hospital following a short battle with cancer.
Born on March 14, 1950, in Glens Falls, Len was the son of Joyce (Collier) Moynihan. He was brother to Jeannie (Gutheil) Moynihan and Jim Moynihan.
Len graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1969. He married the love of his life, Christine (Gilbert) Moynihan, on November 24, 1973. He then went on to complete an apprenticeship for the Mason/Bricklayers Union in 1974. Len completed his education with certificates of graduation in Air Conditioning/Refrigeration and Residential Wiring in 1984.
Len was one of those blessed people who was well versed in common sense AND had the ability to LEARN from it. He claimed not to be the smartest person alive, in fact, he insisted on it. However, he has taught more people about more things in life than most people would ever dream imaginable with the sole intention of nothing other than the betterment of the people he encountered. And there is of course, “The Len Hand!”
Len started his professional career in Building Maintenance at Continental Insurance Company in Glens Falls (a landmark he proudly helped to construct – now named Travelers Insurance) and was soon appointed to Building Maintenance Supervisor. Len held that position at Continental until 2003, when he and Christine made the decision to move to Port Orange, FL.
Len loved ALL sports. He excelled in basketball as a youth and was an enthusiast of baseball, coaching both of his sons’ Little League teams throughout their entire childhood. He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox. Len also enjoyed a day in the sun golfing or watching NASCAR at the Daytona 500. Len also had a tremendous influence at Glens Falls Elks Lodge #81, helping develop the Lodge both by serving in all chairs on his way to becoming Exalted Ruler in 1992-93. He was honored as Elk of the Year from 1998-99 and was Trustee of the Lodge from 1993-2001. Len will always be remembered as a great ELK!
Len was predeceased by his wife Christine Moynihan (February 10, 2019) and his son Brad Moynihan (April 10, 2010).
Those left to cherish his memory include very close friends: Lucille Winslow, Brian Greene and MANY, MANY more; his son, Michael Moynihan and his wife Jamie, of Port Orange, Florida; his daughter-in-law, Crystal Moynihan; his grandchildren: Max Moynihan and Trent VanDyke; his siblings: Jeannie (Harry) Gutheil, and Jim (Donna) Moynihan; in-laws, Ernie Gilbert, Greg Gilbert, Gloria (Rick) Brubaker, Laurel (John) Tucker; nephews: Sean Moynihan, Harry III (Lisa) Gutheil, Jason (Laurie) Gutheil, Todd (Robin) Gutheil, Matthew (Kristen) Tucker, Jeffery (Maria) Brubaker; nieces: Kate Moynihan and Sara (Brian) Hendrix.
A Celebration Of Life will be held at Glens Falls Elks Lodge #81 later in the Spring to hopefully avoid COVID-19 related issues. A notice will be posted in the Post Star as well as on Facebook.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Kathleen Williams and the entire staff at Advent Health Hospital for their efforts in extending life and for managed care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Len’s memory may be made to Glens Falls Elk’s Lodge #81 Youth Committee, 32 Cronin Road, Queensbury, NY.
