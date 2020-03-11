April 23, 1945 — Feb. 19, 2020

LAKE GEORGE — Leonard J. Bunalski, 74, a resident of Lake George, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the Wesley Health Care Center, Saratoga Springs.

He was born on April 23, 1945 in Newark, New Jersey and was the son of the late Leonard and Helen Bunalski.

The best way to describe Len is he was a brave, strong, compassionate, friendly, and smart man with a good sense of humor. He was a loving father and husband. He was always friendly to everyone he met. He was regarded as an awesome friend and gentleman. He served in the Air Force and worked for Verizon for 36 years working in an office in Kearny, New Jersey and later in Newark, New Jersey training people to use the latest equipment. He was regarded as a hard worker.

He was a Deacon at the church and helped with the Food Bank. He was always willing to help the community.

Most of his friends consider it to be an honor and a pleasure to have known him.