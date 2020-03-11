Leonard J. Bunalski
April 23, 1945 — Feb. 19, 2020

LAKE GEORGE — Leonard J. Bunalski, 74, a resident of Lake George, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the Wesley Health Care Center, Saratoga Springs.

He was born on April 23, 1945 in Newark, New Jersey and was the son of the late Leonard and Helen Bunalski.

The best way to describe Len is he was a brave, strong, compassionate, friendly, and smart man with a good sense of humor. He was a loving father and husband. He was always friendly to everyone he met. He was regarded as an awesome friend and gentleman. He served in the Air Force and worked for Verizon for 36 years working in an office in Kearny, New Jersey and later in Newark, New Jersey training people to use the latest equipment. He was regarded as a hard worker.

He was a Deacon at the church and helped with the Food Bank. He was always willing to help the community.

Most of his friends consider it to be an honor and a pleasure to have known him.

Survivors include his wife, Christine E. (Guerin) Bunalski of Lake George; his daughter, Sara Bunalski of Lake George; two sons, Steven (Sharon) Bunalski of New Jersey and John Bunalski of New Jersey; five grandchildren, two great grandchildren and his sister, Helen Bunalski of New Jersey.

A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Caldwell Presbyterian Church, 71 Montcalm St., Lake George.

Burial with full military honors will be conducted 10 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

