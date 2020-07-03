Leonard D. Biles, Jr.

QUEENSBURY — Leonard Biles, Jr., passed away July 2, 2020 from Leukemia. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Jeannine; two children, Linda Terry of Cambridge Massachusetts, Ronald Biles and his partner David LaPoint of Argyle, Leonard D. Biles III (deceased); two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was employed by Prudential for 40 years. Leonard was an avid golfer and bowler. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He will be sorely missed by family and friends. Per his request there will be no services or calling hours. A private burial will be held at a later date.