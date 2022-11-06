May 6, 1933—Oct. 31, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Leonard C. Collins, 89, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

Born on May 6, 1933 in Pound, VA. He was the son of the late Melvin and Ethel (Flemming) Collins.

Leonard joined the Navy as a Radio Operator. He served active duty from December 1952 to September 1955.

Prior to his retirement Leonard worked as a Superintendent at COT Plywood in Whitehall, NY and Bessemer Plywood in Michigan.

Leonard was an avid golfer and loved to travel. He also like to spend time outdoors pheasant hunting and fishing as well as being a member of the American Legion.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his siblings: Delmar Branham, Darrell Collins, Avis Collins, Ruth Walker, Elva Hillman, Mary Ellen Collins, Elizabeth Jones, Mae Kiser, Betty Stafford and Lorene Collins.

Leonard is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Fredette) Collins of Queensbury; his son, Greg (Kelly) Collins of Sammamish, WA; his daughter, Katherin (Wade) Clowes of Dundee, OR; his stepchildren: Mark Fredette of Whitehall, Colleen (Mark) Shaw of Vernal, UT, Tammy (Norman) Adelman of Vernal, UT, Daniel Fredette of Cambridge, NY and William (Jennifer) Fredette of Herriman, UT. He is also survived by several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours scheduled.

Those who wish to make a donation in Leonard’s name can do so to Bay Ridge EMS, 1109 Ridge Road, Queensbury, NY. 12804.

For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY.