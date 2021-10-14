Leona Lennox

May 27, 1922—Oct. 2, 2021

MIDDLE GRANVILLE — Leona M. Lennox, age 99, passed away on October 2, 2021 at Mountain View Center following a brief illness.

She was born on May 27, 1922, in Blue Island, IL the daughter of the late Harry and Esther (Dyer) Greenway. She was a graduate of Cambridge High School in 1941. She married the love of her life Byron C. “Barney” Lennox on November 11, 1942, in Cambridge, NY.

In addition to being the mother of six children she was employed by the Granville Central School System as a Cook Manager for the cafeteria program at Mary J. Tanner School in Middle Granville for 19 years.

Her favorite past times were knitting and listening to audio books. She served as an Elder for the Middle Granville Presbyterian Church and a Charter Member and past President of the Granville Area Lioness Club which was founded in 1979.

Leona was predeceased by her parents, her husband Barney and her sons Robert and Dyer. Survivors are her four children: Byron Jr., Susan, Craig and David (Debbie). She was blessed with fifteen grandchildren: Elizabeth, Laurie, Sherry, Thomas (TJ), Robert (Robbie), Christopher E., Mary, Melissa, Deanna, Nikole, Christopher D., Jessica, Gail, Nancy, Aimee; and many great-grandchildren.