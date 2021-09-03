Leon Willard Wilbur III

July 6, 1963 - Aug. 23, 2021

CLEMONS — It is with a heavy heart that we inform the community of the passing of Leon Willard Wilbur III of Clemons, NY at the age of 58. He passed away on the evening of August 23, 2021 from natural causes.

A gathering was held in his remembrance at his mother's home and his family home on August 29, 2021. Many friends and family were able to make it to the gathering and share in the mourning and memories of Leon.

We would like everyone to know that he left this world with a full heart. He was extremely appreciative of so many people reaching out to him and offering him assistance after his recent stay in the hospital. All of your love and support meant a lot to him. He had it in his mind that he was really going to take care of himself so he could take better care of his friends and family.

We wish time had granted us the ability to see that transformation. He will be greatly missed.

Born on July 6, 1963 at his parent's home in Whitehall, NY, he was the oldest of the six children. Never straying far from Whitehall, he found many activities around it to enjoy, such as racing cars, hunting, 4-wheeling, and his favorite, fishing.