Leon Willard Wilbur III
July 6, 1963 - Aug. 23, 2021
CLEMONS — It is with a heavy heart that we inform the community of the passing of Leon Willard Wilbur III of Clemons, NY at the age of 58. He passed away on the evening of August 23, 2021 from natural causes.
A gathering was held in his remembrance at his mother's home and his family home on August 29, 2021. Many friends and family were able to make it to the gathering and share in the mourning and memories of Leon.
We would like everyone to know that he left this world with a full heart. He was extremely appreciative of so many people reaching out to him and offering him assistance after his recent stay in the hospital. All of your love and support meant a lot to him. He had it in his mind that he was really going to take care of himself so he could take better care of his friends and family.
We wish time had granted us the ability to see that transformation. He will be greatly missed.
Born on July 6, 1963 at his parent's home in Whitehall, NY, he was the oldest of the six children. Never straying far from Whitehall, he found many activities around it to enjoy, such as racing cars, hunting, 4-wheeling, and his favorite, fishing.
He graduated high school and was a mechanic for a time, but grew to have a love for construction. He really enjoyed helping people out when their home or apartment needed to be fixed. People knew him to be very generous with his time, coming to people's aid in the middle of the night if it was required. He was a hard worker and very dependable.
He had a quiet demeanor and a good sense of humor. He enjoyed being around people and those people enjoyed having him around.
He was fiercely loyal, like a lion protecting his pride. He was a man of respect and expected it from others in exchange. He had a long fuse and a big boom.
He had regrets and would admit to his imperfections. He tried to live a life that would make up for his mistakes.
He had many lifelong friends that were family not by blood, but by the strength of their bond, including Verna James, William "Billy" Ingerson, Kevin Gordon and Chris Eagan.
He joins his father Leon "Pete," sister Bridgette, brother Francis, daughter Kayla, and favorite pet Snuggles.
He is survived by his children: son Joseph "Joey" (Suzann Bailey) Wilbur and their children: Arianna, Hailey, and Kylynne; and daughter Jessica Wilbur and her children: Damien and Ayden. He is also survived by his mother Fannie Wilbur; sister Tammy (Tim) Baker; sister Misty (Patrick) Herlihy; and brother Timothy "Timmy" Wilbur; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Donations to the Whitehall Emergency Squad are suggested if you wish to contribute something in remembrance of him.
A burial service will be held on September 11, 2021 at noon in the Pike Brook Road Cemetery.
Leon's arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Willam Street, Whitehall, NY.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.