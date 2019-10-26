June 3, 1924 — Oct. 23, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Leon W. West, 95, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.
Born on June 3, 1924 in Harrisena in the town of Queensbury. He was the son of the late Vivanna and Ina West.
Leon graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1941. After high school, he entered the military, serving in the Army in 1943 with in the 274th Infantry, 70th Division. He was engaged in occupational duties at Wiesbaden, Germany before returning to the US in 1945. He was honorably discharged in 1946 having achieved the rank of sergeant.
After the service, he returned to Glens Falls where he began working as a lineman for Bell Telephone. Leon retired from NY Telephone in 1985 after 38 years of dedicated service. Throughout his career, he was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.
Following retirement, his passion became coin collecting. He began as a collector, which grew into a small business, L.W. Coins. Leon’s coins filled his retirement days, working in his office with his dog, Beau by his side. He routinely attended coin shows.
Leon was also an avid gardener and participated in the Glens Falls Community Garden plot. He enjoyed friendships he made there. He also enjoyed a small garden at home in his later years.
In addition to his parents, Leon was predeceased by his sister, Doris Coppins; a brother, Frederick West; and his daughter, Christine M. West.
Leon is survived by his wife of 42 years, Shirley (Coon) Cote West. In addition to his wife, left to cherish his memory are his children and step children, Ellen Bombard (Douglas), Carol Linehan (John), Judith Ward (Richard), David West (Laura), Eric West (Kris), Robert Cote (Joni), Kathy Brown, Deborah Dashnaw (Art), Cynthia Goodknight (Dale), John Paul Cote (Bernice), Barbara Holmes (Robert); and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Friends may call from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. following calling hours. Burial, with full military honors, will follow the funeral service at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.
Memorial donations may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY 12208.
Friends may share memories at sbfuneralhome.com.
