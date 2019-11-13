Sept. 22, 1941 — Nov. 10, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Leon R. Spath, 78, of Ridge Road, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at his home, with his wife by his side.
He was born on Sept. 22, 1941 in Pulaski, to the late E. Harold and Elizabeth (Rowell) Spath.
Leon was a graduate of Pulaski Academy, class of 1959.
He attended Syracuse University College of Forestry.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the Military Police for the Defense Atomic Security Agency. He served from 1964 to 1966.
On Sept. 6, 1969, he married Theresa Palangi of Queensbury at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church in Queensbury.
Leon was employed by NYS Encon Dept. from 1968 to 2001, starting out as a forestry technician, operations supervisor, pesticide inspector and then working the last 20 years as a general mechanic for the area state parks.
He enjoyed hands on woodworking, building his and his family’s home on Ridge Road in Queensbury and riding his tractor lawn mowing.
Leon so enjoyed his family and their gatherings. He was so proud of them all.
He was a member of the American Legion Queensbury Post 1797, serving as post commander and also Warren County commander. He also was a member of the 40/8 organization, an honor society of the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa; his sons, Leon (Lonnie) Spath (wife, Tricia Hartnett,) Robert Spath (wife, Jennifer) and Andrew Spath (wife, Corynne); daughter, Marisa Robillard (husband, Adam); his grandchildren, Mason and Avery Spath, Madelyn and Thomas Spath, Elizabeth Spath and Grahm Robillard; his sister, Ruthann Walker (Jim) of Pulaski; brothers, Edwin (Susan) Spath of Centre Hall, Pennsylvania, Bruce Spath of Zirndorf, Germany and Douglas Spath of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania; also, several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Baker Funeral Home, with military honors following at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
A gathering will take place at the home on Ridge Road after military honors are concluded.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Donations can be made to the American Legion Post 1797, 32 Luzerne Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.
The family would like to say a special thanks to the Bay-Ridge Rescue Squad, Queensbury.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804; or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
