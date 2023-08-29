April 6, 1958—Aug. 24, 2023

NEW HARTFORD—Leon R. Koziol, 65, passed away on August 24, 2023, at home. Born on April 6, 1958 (Easter) in New Hartford, N.Y., Leon served his community in many ways, making lifelong friends he considered family.

After graduating from New York Mills High School in 1976, Leon obtained his bachelor’s degree from SUNY College of Technology where he was elected Student Body President and delivered the commencement address at the Utica Memorial Auditorium. He was instrumental in securing a permanent campus site in Marcy and later served on the Alumni Board of Directors.

Following two years as a Manufacturing Supervisor at Chesebrough-Ponds in Sherburne, Leon obtained a Juris Doctor degree at Northern Illinois University College of Law before returning to Utica where he operated a law practice for more than 23 years at 1518 Genesee St. There he won many verdicts including rulings in federal and state court that invalidated the billion dollar Turning Stone Casino Compact. His efforts earned him an interview on CBS 60 Minutes and helped end the 150,000 acre Oneida Indian Nation Class Action which threatened to evict thousands of landowners from their homes.

Leon served many organizations in public and private capacities including two terms as Utica City Councilman, Corporation Counsel and Attorney for the Westmoreland School District. He was Chairman of the auditorium, zoo and library committees, but his proudest achievement was securing the council votes needed to construct a new city courthouse.

Lake George was his passion where he maintained a satellite practice and special friends eternally left to fond memories.

After adventuring across the Great Lakes in his motor yacht, Defense Rests, Leon made it his summer home on Lake George. Leon especially enjoyed time there with his daughters, Kristen and Cassandra, who were his whole life and greatest achievement. He loved to tell stories about their experiences at “Mermaid Island,” Paradise Bay, the Sagamore, parasailing, and the annual season-ending Christmas Parade that he started in 1998, a flotilla of decorated boats giving farewell to lakefront homes in the Bolton Landing area.

The opposite world never intimidated his girls whenever he took them to Manhattan. They enjoyed the Macy’s Day Parade, carriage rides through Times Square, impromptu performances in Central Park and ice skating at Rockefeller Center. His fervent hope is that they will never erase these memories and recognize someday just how much dad loved them.

Leon’s other past times included snowmobiling, skiing, climbing the high peaks of Lake Placid and aimless drives in his red Corvette. He ran many Boilermakers and Heart Run-Walks. An avid patron of local restaurants, he always boasted the talent among area entertainers developing a rapport with many.

Leon remained active in politics after his unsuccessful run for state senate in 2006. In 2019, he sponsored a three-day event in Washington, D.C. committed to reforming our family courts. It featured expert speakers, lobby day in Congress and a march down Pennsylvania Avenue under police escort with a candlelight vigil at the Capitol dedicated to the lives lost as a result of these courts. Much of his courageous ordeal was recently captured in his book published in 2021 entitled Whistleblower in Paris. He also authored a 2014 novel inspired by 9-11 entitled, Voyage to Armageddon.

A regular at St. John’s Church in Utica, Leon was also inspired by its former Pastor, Father John Buehler.

Besides his precious daughters; Leon leaves a sister, Joanne O’Hara, of Guilderland, N.Y., her husband, Tim; and four very special nieces: Siobhan, Emily, Katie, and Deirdre together with their children. He also leaves behind a sister, Frances Case, her longtime husband, Paul of Herkimer County; and a brother, Ronald Koziol of New York Mills.

Calling hours are Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Funeral services are Wednesday, Aug. 30, 10:30 a.m., at Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa, 201 Main St., New York Mills, where his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Sacred Heart and St. Mary Church, 201 Main St., New York Mills, NY 13417.

