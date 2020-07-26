Feb. 22, 1930 — July 23, 2020
HUDSON FALLS – Leon M. Layden, 90, formerly of 5 North Oak Street, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Fort Hudson Health Care Center in Fort Edward.
Born on February 22, 1930, in Whitehall, he was the son of the late Leon M. and Helene (Morgan) Layden.
Leon graduated from Whitehall High School, then graduated from The College of the Holy Cross, soon after which he entered the United States Army. While in the Army, he worked in the Pentagon for the Counter Intelligence Corp (CIC). Following his service to his country and courtesy of the GI Bill, Leon enrolled in the Georgetown University School of Law. Upon graduation, he joined the family law firm of Layden & Layden in Whitehall and opened a branch in Hudson Falls. The Whitehall office was eventually closed in 1990 and Leon retired from the Hudson Falls office in 2013, leaving his son Stephen to carry on the family tradition.
On July 11, 1964, he married Marjorie Ann Behan at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls.
Co-parenting for over 50 years with the love of his life the Saintly Marjorie Behan, he in ways could not compare. While she always parented with a song in her heart, and in fairness he shouldered his share, but far too often was heard to swear. However regardless of venue, athletic or academic, track, park, stadium or field he was always there to cheer not only for at least one MVP, a couple of starters and multiple scholars, but likewise, and just as hard, for the also rans, the middle of the packers and bench warmers too.
While the infantile and innocent are excused, there are those deeply deluded and foolish few who believe you can walk through this world not showing weakness, never taking a loss nor experiencing pain. It is a brave man who however knows the noblest fights are often the times he takes up his sword (sans shield) in an unwinnable war against an unbeatable foe. Likewise, a real man knows to love anything more than oneself is by necessity to fling the door wide to all manner of heartbreak and loss. So it was late in life dear old Dad battled Alzheimer’s beside his beautiful wife. Though he certainly took some comfort knowing he had five men in reserve, it was he who spent every moment on the front line watching his better half disappear, a touch away more, day after day another shared memory lost, year after unforgiving year.
Peacefully and with Leon holding her hand, Marjorie passed away on February 15, 2015 (the day after Valentine’s), after 51 years of marriage and some 17 years after her initial diagnoses of Alzheimer’s disease. Though even at 90 we feel he left us too soon, we take comfort in knowing Leon was late for a long overdue date, now walking with the lightest of steps, above the clouds and with the tightest of grips, once again holding the hand of his eternally beautiful bride, the lovely Marjorie Ann.
Leon’s involvement in the church was very important to him. He was a communicant of St. Mary’s//St. Paul’s Church, where he was a member of the Ushers Association. Leon was also a Past Grand Knight of the Monsignor Arthur S. Kiffin Knights of Columbus Council 296 of Hudson Falls.
His other involvements included The Hudson Falls Rotary, The American Bar Association, The New York State Bar Association and The Washington County Bar Association.
Prior to settling down locally he was an ‘advance man” for Bobby Kennedy’s successful 1964 run for Senator of New York. He fondly recalled a phone call from a fellow Holy Cross Alum saying, “We need your help Leon. We got way too many guys running around here with Boston Accents to ever get Bobby elected in New York.” Again he was asked to assist on the 1968 Campaign and had it not been for the fact that Leon himself had been busy with 3 little boys and a pregnant wife still heavy with a fourth, he well may have been there, working on Kennedy’s 1968 presidential run when poor Bobby was gunned down by the assassin, Sirhan Sirhan, at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles on June 5, 1968.
Leon eventually sought political office for himself, and went as far in Washington County as a Democrat could in the 1960s and 1970s. He served for five terms, from 1968 to 1978, as the Supervisor of the Town of Kingsbury and was the attorney for the Village of Hudson Falls and the Washington County Department of Social Services. One of the favorite stories of Layden “political lore’ was that of a potential voter asking our oldest Brother what she thought was the all-important question, “Is he a Democrat or Republican?’ In response and with a shrug of his shoulders five-year-old David replied the wisest answer ever and the only one that ever really mattered, “I don’t know at home we just call him Daddy.”
Besides his parents and wife, Leon was predeceased by his one sister, Mary Winn and his two brothers, Edward Layden and Jack Layden.
Survivors include his sons, David Layden and his wife, Joy of Sterling, Massachusetts, Dr. Michael Layden and his wife, Marjorie of Glens Falls, Stephen Layden and Mark Layden both of Hudson Falls and Matthew Layden and his wife, Rosina Brooks of Saratoga Springs; his nine grandchildren, Bridgette, Rachael, Brock, Margie, Jacqueline, Sean, Burke, Levi and Brooks; and multiple nieces and nephews.
The Rite of Committal will be 1 p.m. on Saturday August 1, 2020 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward. At the burial all COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions are in effect.
After COVID-19 restrictions are eased, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary’s//St. Paul’s Church on the park in Hudson Falls.
There will be no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, and to honor Leon’s wife, the family suggests that memorial donations be made either locally to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad and//or the Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern NY Chapter, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205.
In conclusion the entire remaining Layden Family, on behalf of both our parents, would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the entire Fort Hudson Staff and especially to those workers of both A and B Wings for the dedicated, tireless and compassionate care provided by them throughout the years.
