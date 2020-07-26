Leon M. Layden

While the infantile and innocent are excused, there are those deeply deluded and foolish few who believe you can walk through this world not showing weakness, never taking a loss nor experiencing pain. It is a brave man who however knows the noblest fights are often the times he takes up his sword (sans shield) in an unwinnable war against an unbeatable foe. Likewise, a real man knows to love anything more than oneself is by necessity to fling the door wide to all manner of heartbreak and loss. So it was late in life dear old Dad battled Alzheimer’s beside his beautiful wife. Though he certainly took some comfort knowing he had five men in reserve, it was he who spent every moment on the front line watching his better half disappear, a touch away more, day after day another shared memory lost, year after unforgiving year.