Aug. 11, 1953—Jan. 14, 2022
GREENWICH — Leon Hall Barkley, 68, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Schuyler Ridge Nursing Home, following a courageous battle with ALS and Parkinson’s.
He was born Aug. 11, 1953, in Salem, NY to the late Theodore and Marjorie (Hall) Barkley.
Leon was a graduate of Salem Washington Academy and SUNY Broome Tech, graduating with a degree in sales and marketing. He worked for over 15 years in the Glens Falls and New England area as a beverage sales manager. For the past 20 years he served the surrounding communities as a real estate broker. He successfully owned and operated Barkley Real Estate in Greenwich and Cambridge. He was proud to serve on the Cambridge Town Planning Board and the Washington County Ethics Board for several years. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He was happiest spending time with his grandchildren, golfing, reading, and cherished his dogs, and horses.
Leon loved to travel, and he and his wife took many trips both domestically and abroad creating many happy memories along the way.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Ryan Barkley and brother, Ted Barkley.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Kathy Gauthier of Greenwich; children: Sean (Kate) Barkley and Meghan Usmani (CA); sisters: Kay (Bob) Russell and Susan (Phil) Dubuque; brothers-in-law: Bob Gauthier (Kathy), Mark Gauthier (Tracy), Bernie Gauthier (Phyllis): six grandchildren, several nieces, and nephews.
All are welcome to join the family at for an informal get together to share joy and laughter on Sunday Jan. 23 from 1-4 at the Greenwich Elks Club, Route 40, Greenwich NY.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Historic Salem Courthouse, 58 East Broadway, Salem NY, 12865 or Albany ALS Regional Center, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, NY, 12205.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.