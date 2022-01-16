Aug. 11, 1953—Jan. 14, 2022

GREENWICH — Leon Hall Barkley, 68, passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Schuyler Ridge Nursing Home, following a courageous battle with ALS and Parkinson’s.

He was born Aug. 11, 1953, in Salem, NY to the late Theodore and Marjorie (Hall) Barkley.

Leon was a graduate of Salem Washington Academy and SUNY Broome Tech, graduating with a degree in sales and marketing. He worked for over 15 years in the Glens Falls and New England area as a beverage sales manager. For the past 20 years he served the surrounding communities as a real estate broker. He successfully owned and operated Barkley Real Estate in Greenwich and Cambridge. He was proud to serve on the Cambridge Town Planning Board and the Washington County Ethics Board for several years. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He was happiest spending time with his grandchildren, golfing, reading, and cherished his dogs, and horses.

Leon loved to travel, and he and his wife took many trips both domestically and abroad creating many happy memories along the way.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Ryan Barkley and brother, Ted Barkley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Kathy Gauthier of Greenwich; children: Sean (Kate) Barkley and Meghan Usmani (CA); sisters: Kay (Bob) Russell and Susan (Phil) Dubuque; brothers-in-law: Bob Gauthier (Kathy), Mark Gauthier (Tracy), Bernie Gauthier (Phyllis): six grandchildren, several nieces, and nephews.

All are welcome to join the family at for an informal get together to share joy and laughter on Sunday Jan. 23 from 1-4 at the Greenwich Elks Club, Route 40, Greenwich NY.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Historic Salem Courthouse, 58 East Broadway, Salem NY, 12865 or Albany ALS Regional Center, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, NY, 12205.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com