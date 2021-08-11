Aug. 16, 1970—Aug. 9, 2021

LAKE LUZERNE — Leon E. “Lee” Dimick, Jr., 50, of Hawk Road, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 9, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on August 16, 1970 in Corinth, he was the son of Kathleen Dimick of Ocala, FL and the late Leon “Bud” Dimick, Sr.

Lee attended and “avoided” Corinth High School.

He married Jennifer McGuire on October 29, 1993 in Corinth and the couple has resided on Hawk Road for many years.

Lee worked as a Manager at the Arrowhead Equipment Company in West Glens Falls and then owned and operated his own fabrication business, First Line for many years.

He enjoyed working, fishing, being near the water, camping with his boys, spending time with his family, an occasional cold beverage, and he had a great sense of humor.

Besides his father, he was also predeceased by his son, Nicholas Dimick.

Survivors besides his loving wife of 28 years and his mom include two sons, Dalton Dimick (Jill) of Corinth and Dylan Dimick of Lake Luzerne; two grandchildren, Annabelle and Emma; two siblings, Tammy Dimick (Rich) of Corinth and Colleen Clark (Steve) of Corinth; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.