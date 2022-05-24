May 11, 1934—May 22, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Leo Williams, 88, was called home to join his loving wife Joanne on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Born May 11, 1934 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Jesse and Mary (Waddell) Williams Erickson.

Leo was raised on Williams Dairy Farm in Fort Edward, NY. He graduated from Fort Edward High School in 1952. After graduation, Leo proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War Era. While overseas, he enjoyed taking many photos and exploring Japan. He was a proud military veteran.

Leo was employed by the United States Postal Service and served as a mailman for the Fort Edward Post Office and then as a rural route carrier for RD#1 Fort Edward. He retired after many years of service.

On October 5, 1957, Leo married his sweetheart Joanne Reese Williams. They were married for 63 years before her passing on April 23, 2020.

Throughout the years, Leo enjoyed spending time with Joanne and their family. In the summer they traveled to Maine, and in the fall to Vermont. Leo was an avid miniature car collector and a die-hard Rusty Wallace and NASCAR fan. He also enjoyed listening to the Grand Ole Opry. Leo looked forward to the Washington County Fair every year to visit with long time friends. Many miles were traveled for a good car show as well.

Leo enjoyed gardening and took great pride in his beautiful flowers and vegetable garden. In the winter, he took much joy in his Santa and Mrs. Claus display. He enjoyed a good conversation and was friends with many. Leo was a dependable Pop-Pop and was always there for those who needed him. He ended every conversation with “I love you.”

Over the years, Leo and Joanne attended many games, concerts, dance recitals, and parades to cheer on their children and grandchildren. His presence and smile will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Leo is predeceased by his sons; Mark Williams and Michael Williams, his sister Irene Williams Wilson, his sisters-in-law; Mary Jane Williams, Veronica Benware, and Rae Shults, his brother-in-law Vincent Benware, and his nephew John Williams.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Peter Williams (Nancy) of Fort Edward, Nancy Derway of Cape Canaveral, FL, Diane Cook (Andrew) of Fort Edward, and Kathleen Williams of Fort Edward; his grandchildren: Ashley Burke (Patrick), Andrew Williams (Kate Shelburne), Thomas Williams, Maggie Williams, Julia Derway, Sarah Derway (Curtis Boddie), and Jessica Valentine (Mitchell; his great-grandchildren: William, Colin, and Maeve Burke; his brother Timothy Williams; his daughter-in-law Lynne Williams; his brothers-in-law: Thomas Reese, Jack Reese (Mary Ellen), and Edward Reese; as well as his sisters-in-law: Priscilla Suprise (Cordy), and Nancy Monsour (Theodore).

Friends may call from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY.

Rite of Committal with military honors will follow Mass at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fort Edward.

The family wishes to thank the staff of the Glens Falls Hospital ICU for their care and support of Leo and his family.

Memorial donations in Leo’s name can be made to the Fort Edward Free Library, 23 East Street, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.