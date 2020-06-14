Leo Nicolai

ATLANTA, GA — Leo, 91, formerly of Indian Lake, died on June 7, 2020 shortly after his 91st birthday at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.
Born and educated in Watervliet, he was the son of Torello and Virginia Francesconi Nicolai, immigrants from Tuscany Region of Italy. Leo was a graduate of Watervliet High School. He received his degree in economics from Siena College and his Masters Degree in Commerce from Albany State Teachers College. Leo served proudly during the Korean War as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. After the war he continued his service in the Air Force reserve until 1961.
He was a member for many years of the Sampson AFB Veterans Association. Leo taught Business Education for over 30 years at Indian Lake High School. He worked during the summer for the NY State Dept. of Health for the Saranac Lake and Glens Falls District as a health officer. Leo for many years was a water safety instructor for the Red Cross and a hunter safety instructor for ENCON in Hamilton County. Leo spent most of his free time in the Adirondack woods hunting and fishing.
He loved the outdoors and was most happy there alone with his dog in the mountains of the Adirondacks where he loved nature and had a profound knowledge of its flora and fauna.
He was predeceased by his wife Frances and his sister Mary Hicks of Watervliet.
Survivors include daughters, Cheryl of St. Augustine, Florida and Jean Marie Nicolai of Burlington, Vermont; son, Robert Nicolai of Loganville, Georgia; grandson, Daniel; granddaughter, Nicole; along with two great-grandchildren, Daniel and Shelton; his cherished nephew, John P. Hicks of North Greenbush and Karen Bush of Menands; his great nieces, Virginia and Elizabeth Hicks; great nephew, John N. Hicks along with his cousins, Maria Grazia Biagini of San Gimignano, Italy and Mario Francesconi of Arezzo Italy.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.