Leo Nicolai

ATLANTA, GA — Leo, 91, formerly of Indian Lake, died on June 7, 2020 shortly after his 91st birthday at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.

Born and educated in Watervliet, he was the son of Torello and Virginia Francesconi Nicolai, immigrants from Tuscany Region of Italy. Leo was a graduate of Watervliet High School. He received his degree in economics from Siena College and his Masters Degree in Commerce from Albany State Teachers College. Leo served proudly during the Korean War as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. After the war he continued his service in the Air Force reserve until 1961.

He was a member for many years of the Sampson AFB Veterans Association. Leo taught Business Education for over 30 years at Indian Lake High School. He worked during the summer for the NY State Dept. of Health for the Saranac Lake and Glens Falls District as a health officer. Leo for many years was a water safety instructor for the Red Cross and a hunter safety instructor for ENCON in Hamilton County. Leo spent most of his free time in the Adirondack woods hunting and fishing.

He loved the outdoors and was most happy there alone with his dog in the mountains of the Adirondacks where he loved nature and had a profound knowledge of its flora and fauna.