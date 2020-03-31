Leo J. Bonneau Sr.

June 7, 1926 — March 27, 2020
GANSEVOORT — Leo Joseph Bonneau Sr., 93, of Gansevoort, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 in Glens Falls.
Born on June 7, 1926 in Cohoes, Leo was one of nine children to the late Armand and Lena Venne Bonneau.
During WWII, Leo served with the U.S. Army in Italy and Japan.
After the war, he pursued his passion for country music and square dancing by becoming a sought-after square dance caller throughout the capital district. For more than 40 years, Leo called square dances in many dance halls, granges, taverns and weddings. He called dances at Dave Denny’s Barn and The Ranch Bar and worked with The Black Stone Rangers, The Bonneau Boys of Cohoes, the original Arizona Pals of Troy and The Drifting Tumbleweeds.
He was employed by General Electric Co., until owning and operating a dairy farm in Saratoga County for 15 years. He was later employed by Shenendehowa School District in Clifton Park as a bus driver and mechanic. He was president of C.S.E.A. Union non-teaching staff at the school for 15 years and retired in 1981 after 28 years of service.
Leo spent 46 wonderful years with his wife, Betty Elaine Greeley Bonneau, and during his retirement years, Leo and Betty traveled the country in their RV.
He loved fishing, vegetable gardening and home improvement projects. He enjoyed spending time at his camp on Schroon River and their home in Florida.
In addition to his parents, Leo was predeceased by his son, Richard Bonneau; his stepdaughter, Sabrina King Rouse; his son-in-law, Arthur Rouse; and grandchildren, Bobbi Lynn Rouse, Kari Ann Rouse, and Bret Mitchel Rouse; and his sisters, Irene Remillard, Mary Jane Lee, Leona Luse and Lena Kowalchyk.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Elaine Greeley Bonneau; his children, Leo Bonneau Jr., Michael Bonneau, Ronald Bonneau, Anna Marie Rogner and Susan Gori; his stepson, Brian (Gayle) King; his grandchildren, Russell (Emily), Ryan (Haleigh), Robert and Emaline; his grandson, Jason Carpenter; his great-grandchildren, Anthony Carpenter and Andrew Carpenter; his sisters, Doris Reed, Alice Luther, and Theresa Schenk; his brother, Edward Bonneau; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial Mass will be announced, and interment will be held at a later date in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Saratoga.
Memorial contributions may be made in Leo’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4 Pine West Plaza Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205.
Arrangements are in the care of Regan & Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Road, South Glens Falls.
To express condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
