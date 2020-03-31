Leo J. Bonneau Sr.

June 7, 1926 — March 27, 2020

GANSEVOORT — Leo Joseph Bonneau Sr., 93, of Gansevoort, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 in Glens Falls.

Born on June 7, 1926 in Cohoes, Leo was one of nine children to the late Armand and Lena Venne Bonneau.

During WWII, Leo served with the U.S. Army in Italy and Japan.

After the war, he pursued his passion for country music and square dancing by becoming a sought-after square dance caller throughout the capital district. For more than 40 years, Leo called square dances in many dance halls, granges, taverns and weddings. He called dances at Dave Denny’s Barn and The Ranch Bar and worked with The Black Stone Rangers, The Bonneau Boys of Cohoes, the original Arizona Pals of Troy and The Drifting Tumbleweeds.

He was employed by General Electric Co., until owning and operating a dairy farm in Saratoga County for 15 years. He was later employed by Shenendehowa School District in Clifton Park as a bus driver and mechanic. He was president of C.S.E.A. Union non-teaching staff at the school for 15 years and retired in 1981 after 28 years of service.

