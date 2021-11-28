September 6, 1969 – November 25, 2021

WARRENSBURG — Leo “Duke” Barrett Jr., 52, of Warrensburg, NY, son of the late Marsha and Leo Barrett, passed away unexpectedly from complications due to COVID-19 on Nov. 25, 2021.

Duke was born on September 6, 1969 in Glens Falls, NY. He attended Warrensburg School. Leo married the love of his life and soulmate, Sandra Marie Barrett on Oct. 1, 2016. Duke was an avid hunter, poker and bingo player. He loved “fast” cars (mustangs), 4 wheeling and the band “The Mullet’s”, but the most important thing he loved was his family and spending time with them. Duke was a joker, the life of a party!!!! He was a good big brother, husband, father, papa and friend. Duke loved being a cookaintenance at Lake Front Terrace, and most recently was head chef at West Mountain. He loved being a father and had the most important name, “Papa Duke”, to his grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Duke is predeceased by his mother-in-law, Beverly Ellen Campbell; grandparents: Earl and Geraldine Barrett and John and Gertrude Prosser; Richard Jeffery (R.J) Introne.

Duke is survived by his children: Duke Nathan Barrett (Sabrina), Dalton Christopher Barrett (Kayla), Ryan Christian Barrett (Kirstie), Courtney Marie Irvin (Phillip), Caitlyn Marie Introne (Eddy), Brady Joshua Introne and Zachary Barrett; grandchildren: Jasmine, Mason, Sydney, Hailie, Paisley and Peyton (lil Pete); brother, David John Barrett (Kandie); sister, Mary Ellen Allen (Scott); nephews Tyler, Chadd and Zachary; niece Shayla; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends.

Friends may call on Duke’s family from 4 p.m.–6:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. Visitation will conclude with sharing of memories at 6:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers a GoFundMe page has been established to help defray the cost of services.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.