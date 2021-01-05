Leo C. Brochu

In Tupper Lake, Leo met the love of his life Dawn Bliss in early 1954. They were married within six months, and started a family that eventually included five children: Rene, Ronald, Nancy, Steven, and Edmund. Of all the jobs he held and places he worked, nothing gave him more satisfaction than being a husband and father. He also worked hard studying civics and history to prepare for his citizenship examination, and in 1959 became an American citizen.

Leo settled in Glens Falls with his growing family in 1961, eventually taking a job as an auto mechanic in the city’s Department of Public Works (DPW) in 1963. He rose to the position of head mechanic, and the city’s fleet of assorted trucks and plows were always ready for service under his watchful eye. In the aftermath of Buffalo’s great blizzard of ‘77, he represented Glens Falls when DPW crews statewide traveled to Buffalo to dig the city out of a 100-inch snowstorm.

Leo retired in 1987. He wintered in Florida for 30 years, and enjoyed summers at home with his family in New York. His work ethic never abandoned him, however. In the ensuing decades, he could be found at his Harrison Avenue home, cutting and stacking firewood, repairing cars in his garage, and working on other home projects.