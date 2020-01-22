May 4, 1930 — Jan. 21, 2020
INDIAN LAKE — Lenora Ramona Sevarie Barton, known to her family and friends as “Mona,” was born on May 4, 1930 in Indian Lake, to Minnie Bennett Sevarie and Joseph Sevarie. On Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 Mona was ushered into Heaven after a long battle with dementia related illness.
Mona was known and loved by many for her caring spirit. She attended Indian Lake Central School and later in life, graduated from Elohim Bible Institute in Castile. She and her husband of 62 years, Ralph Barton, served as missionaries to small churches in Denmark, New York and Lowville, New York before returning to Indian Lake to become caregivers for her special needs brother, Bud, and sister, Betty. Mona loved music and served as pianist and organist at her local churches for over 60 years. She also ran a small business out of her home, doing linen laundry for a large number of the motels and resorts in the Indian Lake area. She worked in this capacity for Hemlock Hall Resort in Blue Mountain Lake for 50 years.
Mona was the seventh of eight children in her family. She was predeceased by all of her siblings, and her loving husband, Ralph, who died in 2009. Mona is survived by her daughter Faye (the Rev. Edward) Thompson of Indian Lake; her son, John (Elizabeth Kurpyl) of Kingsville, Ohio; nine granddaughters, Becky Thompson, Elizabeth Vinaja, Amy Barton, Nikki Pearson, Amanda Merlene, Sarah Wesley, Sandra Rose, Kayla Feralo, Carla Brown; and 16 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at First Baptist Church in Indian Lake with a service to follow at 11 a.m., officiated by her son-in-law, the Rev. Edward Thompson. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 777, Indian Lake, NY 12842.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Route 30, Indian Lake.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
