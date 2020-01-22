Lenora "Ramona" Sevarie Barton

Mona was known and loved by many for her caring spirit. She attended Indian Lake Central School and later in life, graduated from Elohim Bible Institute in Castile. She and her husband of 62 years, Ralph Barton, served as missionaries to small churches in Denmark, New York and Lowville, New York before returning to Indian Lake to become caregivers for her special needs brother, Bud, and sister, Betty. Mona loved music and served as pianist and organist at her local churches for over 60 years. She also ran a small business out of her home, doing linen laundry for a large number of the motels and resorts in the Indian Lake area. She worked in this capacity for Hemlock Hall Resort in Blue Mountain Lake for 50 years.