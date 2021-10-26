Lenora M. Wolfe

Nov. 6, 1931—Oct. 23, 2021

BACON HILL — Leonora M. Wolfe, 89, a longtime resident of Bacon Hill, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs.

Born November 6, 1931 in Gansevoort, NY, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Martha Evertts.

Leonora worked for several years as a housekeeper for Bill Peck. She was a member of the Bacon Hill Reformed Church.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Clifford Wolfe.

Survivors include her children: Charles Wolfe and Linda LaRue; several grandchildren; and her close friend Nancy Hawkins.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021 in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Schuylerville with Rev. Janet Vincent, officiating.

Memorials can be made in her memory to the Bacon Hill Reformed Church, 560 Route 32N, Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc., 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.