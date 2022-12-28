April 24, 1925—Dec. 24, 2022
HILTON — Lena H. Scarfone passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022.
Lena is predeceased by her husband, Frank Scarfone; son-in-law, James Brunshidle. She is survived by her beloved children: Rochelle Brunshidle, Joe Scarfone, Paula (Tom) Ramsay; grandchildren: Nicholas (Danielle) Scarfone, Jason Scarfone, and Alex Scarfone; great-grandchild, Aiden Scarfone; sister, Evelyn DiSalvo; sister-in-law, Lonnie Mendola; several nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Special thanks to the HCR aides who cared for Lena. For more information visit, www.bartolomeo.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.