Lena H. Scarfone

April 24, 1925—Dec. 24, 2022

HILTON — Lena H. Scarfone passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Lena is predeceased by her husband, Frank Scarfone; son-in-law, James Brunshidle. She is survived by her beloved children: Rochelle Brunshidle, Joe Scarfone, Paula (Tom) Ramsay; grandchildren: Nicholas (Danielle) Scarfone, Jason Scarfone, and Alex Scarfone; great-grandchild, Aiden Scarfone; sister, Evelyn DiSalvo; sister-in-law, Lonnie Mendola; several nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Special thanks to the HCR aides who cared for Lena. For more information visit, www.bartolomeo.com.

