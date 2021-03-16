LAKE GEORGE—Lena Gagne, 81, of Lake George, NY passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Albany Medical Center. She was born in Queens, NY, the daughter of the late Pasquale L. and Elvira (Caparelli) Laino.
Lena was born and raised in Long Island, NY and later moved to Lake George, NY, where she was a business owner and member of the community for forty plus years. Lena owned Gagne’s Cottages. She was a self-less woman always thinking of others before herself. Her greatest love was her family. She loved spending time with her family, cooking for them and attending school events for her grandchildren.
She is survived by her spouse Gerard Gagne, Sr.; a son Gerard Gagne, Jr. (Alicia Kelley) and former wife Betsy Gagne; a daughter Debra Abbatantuono (Philip); her grandchildren: Jessica Gagne (Michael Peck), Joslyn Gagne, Alexa Abbatantuono and Alyssa Abbatantuono; great grandson Jaxon Peck; sister Loretta Iamunno (Victor); sister-in-law Alice Laino; several nieces, nephews and extended family. She also leaves behind many close friends, including Bob Meehan.
In addition to her parents, Lena was predeceased by her brother Pasquale Laino, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 50 Mohican St., Lake George, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lena Gagne to Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 50 Mohican Street, Lake George, NY 12845.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.