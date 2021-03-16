LAKE GEORGE—Lena Gagne, 81, of Lake George, NY passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Albany Medical Center. She was born in Queens, NY, the daughter of the late Pasquale L. and Elvira (Caparelli) Laino.

Lena was born and raised in Long Island, NY and later moved to Lake George, NY, where she was a business owner and member of the community for forty plus years. Lena owned Gagne’s Cottages. She was a self-less woman always thinking of others before herself. Her greatest love was her family. She loved spending time with her family, cooking for them and attending school events for her grandchildren.

She is survived by her spouse Gerard Gagne, Sr.; a son Gerard Gagne, Jr. (Alicia Kelley) and former wife Betsy Gagne; a daughter Debra Abbatantuono (Philip); her grandchildren: Jessica Gagne (Michael Peck), Joslyn Gagne, Alexa Abbatantuono and Alyssa Abbatantuono; great grandson Jaxon Peck; sister Loretta Iamunno (Victor); sister-in-law Alice Laino; several nieces, nephews and extended family. She also leaves behind many close friends, including Bob Meehan.

In addition to her parents, Lena was predeceased by her brother Pasquale Laino, Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 50 Mohican St., Lake George, NY.