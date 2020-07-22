GLENS FALLS — Leland B. Potter a longtime resident of Glens Falls, went into the loving arms of the Lord on Saturday July 11 2020. Lee bravely fought a long and courageous battle with diabetes. He was 65 years old, born on November 21, 1954. He was the son of the late Bertha M. (Richards) Potter and the late Leland B. Potter. Growing up he attended schools in the Glens Falls area Hartford Central School. Lee loved to draw, cook, camping and fishing, and spending time with family. He loved the Lord. He worked many years for Burns News Agency and retired from the Glens Falls YMCA.