GLENS FALLS — Leland B. Potter a longtime resident of Glens Falls, went into the loving arms of the Lord on Saturday July 11 2020. Lee bravely fought a long and courageous battle with diabetes. He was 65 years old, born on November 21, 1954. He was the son of the late Bertha M. (Richards) Potter and the late Leland B. Potter. Growing up he attended schools in the Glens Falls area Hartford Central School. Lee loved to draw, cook, camping and fishing, and spending time with family. He loved the Lord. He worked many years for Burns News Agency and retired from the Glens Falls YMCA.
He leaves behind two sons, Ryan W. Potter (Lynette) and Isaiah M. Potter (Bell); his sisters, Ann Mattison, Jean Goodson (Barry), Sue Usher (Ken) and Sandra Walpole (Michael); brother, Don Potter; he also leaves behind many nieces and nephews to cherish his memory and was known as “unky dunk”. He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Winslow, brothers Richard Potter, Glenn Potter, brother-in-law Gary Mattison, and nephew Stephen T. Powers II.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for all family and friends to attend.
