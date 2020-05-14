Leland Albert 'Lee' Mann

Lee loved spending time traveling, camping and snowmobiling with his wife and children along with many friends and he later loved camping and spending time with his grandchildren. Lee also enjoyed Bluegrass and attending any festival he could. Lee and Ginny were one of the first members of the Adirondack Bluegrass League in 1972. Lee and Ginny also spent many years square dancing and traveling with the Merry Mohicans Square Dance Club. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved to attend and watch races. He was also an avid Yankee fan who seldom missed a game on TV and enjoyed attending a pre-season game in Florida each year. He loved to take 1962 Ford Fairlane to car shows and cruise ins all over the northeast. Lee was a people person always up to visiting and making anyone he could smile. Lee and Ginny spent winters in Webster, Florida for the past 18 years making many lifelong friends over the years.