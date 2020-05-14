Jan. 1, 1940 — May 11, 2020
CORINTH — Leland Albert “Lee” Mann, 80, passed away peacefully at his home on Fuller Road on May 11, 2020 after a long courageous battle with COPD and cancer, surrounded by his loving family. Born on New Years Day 1940 in Stony Creek, he was the son of the late Fred and Caroline (Harrington) Mann. Lee graduated from Hadley Luzerne School in 1960. Lee served in the Army Reserves being honorably discharged in 1963. After graduating he married the love of his life, Virginia Lee Benson on July 3, 1960.
Lee was a well known mechanic throughout the area and spent many evenings and weekends working on cars in his backyard and later in his beloved garage on the hill. Lee, never afraid of work, held many jobs over the years that included several area car dealerships and garages, TV Bennett’s Furniture Store, Village of Corinth Highway Department, Pike’s Garage on Main Street in Corinth, Finch Paper, and retiring from International Paper Company in 2001. After retiring Lee worked at Brookhaven Golf Course in the summers and Webster Travel Park during the winter for several years.
Lee was a member of the Corinth First United Methodist Church where he served for many years as a trustee and loved being a part of the many church activities. He also attended Webster Methodist Church while wintering in Florida. He was a past member of the Stony Creek fire department, the Corinth emergency squad, the Corinth Grange, and was a cub scout leader.
Lee loved spending time traveling, camping and snowmobiling with his wife and children along with many friends and he later loved camping and spending time with his grandchildren. Lee also enjoyed Bluegrass and attending any festival he could. Lee and Ginny were one of the first members of the Adirondack Bluegrass League in 1972. Lee and Ginny also spent many years square dancing and traveling with the Merry Mohicans Square Dance Club. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved to attend and watch races. He was also an avid Yankee fan who seldom missed a game on TV and enjoyed attending a pre-season game in Florida each year. He loved to take 1962 Ford Fairlane to car shows and cruise ins all over the northeast. Lee was a people person always up to visiting and making anyone he could smile. Lee and Ginny spent winters in Webster, Florida for the past 18 years making many lifelong friends over the years.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his in-laws Helmar “Whitie” Benson and Mary (Fuller) Benson; his brother David Mann; his step-mother Louise Mann; a great grandson Theo Lescault and special niece Debbie (Colson) Lindsey.
Lee is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years Virginia, daughter Lori (Skip) Rich, sons Kevin (Connie) Mann, Brian (Sherry) Mann, Carey (Kim) Mann. Grandchildren Chad (Jennifer) Shippee, Leland (Victoria) Shippee, Jennifer (Zachary) Dobroski, Shawn (Tracy) Lescault, Eric (Ashley Horton) Dingman, Danielle (Adam) Randall, Brian Mann II, Isabella Mann, Patrick Mann, Haley (Konnor Kirchoff) Mann, Olivia Mann. Great grandchildren Parker and Julianna Shippee, Madelynn Dobroski, Tucker, Jack, and Henry Lescault, Logan and Gabriella Randall. One brother Fred (Gladys) Mann, step-sisters Lillian and Tammy. Sister in-law Vivian (John) Hilleman. His special niece Penny (Ben) Reynolds. His very special Aunt Grace Gurney. Many nieces, nephews, family and friends who he loved dearly.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services are private and at the convenience of the family.
A Celebration of Lee’s life will be held at a later date at the First United Methodist Church of Corinth.
Special thanks to Lee’s many doctors for their loving care over the past few years and Community Hospice for helping with his home care for the last week.
Memorial donations in memory of Lee may be made to Corinth First United Methodist Church, 243 Main Street, Corinth, NY 12822; Webster Methodist Church, P.O. Box 87, Webster, FL 33597 or Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
