June 9, 1961—June 7, 2023

HUDSON FALLS – Leilani Elizabeth Titchen-Studenka, 61, of Hudson Falls, passed away unexpectedly, at her home, on June 7, 2023.

Born on June 9, 1961, in Honolulu, HI, Leilani was the daughter of the late John and Edith (Maxwell) Titchen.

Leilani attended Kalani High School in Honolulu, HI. For many years she worked for the State of New York’s Capital District DDSO in Schenectady as a Development Assistant.

Leilani married the love of her life, James Studenka on Nov. 28, 1992. Together they had their pride and joy, their son, Alexei.

She loved reading, binge watching television with her son, and keeping up on current events. Anyone who knew Leilani knew she was an amazing cook. She loved good food, coffee, her family, and friends.

Leilani was predeceased by her parents, John and Edith (Maxwell) Titchen.

Leilani is survived by her loving husband, James Studenka of Hudson Falls; her son, Alexei Studenka of Hudson Falls; her loving sisters: Carol Yee (Melvin) of Hawaii, Denise Carpenter of Florida, Kanani Titchen (Lou) of California; her loving brother, John Titchen (Laura) of Hawaii; her aunts: Margaret and Alison of Australia; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Leilani is also survived by her soon-to-be great-niece.

Friends may call on Thursday, June 22, 2023, from 2—4 p.m. at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.