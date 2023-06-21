June 9, 1961—June 7, 2023
HUDSON FALLS – Leilani Elizabeth Titchen-Studenka, 61, of Hudson Falls, passed away unexpectedly, at her home, on June 7, 2023.
Born on June 9, 1961, in Honolulu, HI, Leilani was the daughter of the late John and Edith (Maxwell) Titchen.
Leilani attended Kalani High School in Honolulu, HI. For many years she worked for the State of New York’s Capital District DDSO in Schenectady as a Development Assistant.
Leilani married the love of her life, James Studenka on Nov. 28, 1992. Together they had their pride and joy, their son, Alexei.
She loved reading, binge watching television with her son, and keeping up on current events. Anyone who knew Leilani knew she was an amazing cook. She loved good food, coffee, her family, and friends.
Leilani was predeceased by her parents, John and Edith (Maxwell) Titchen.
Leilani is survived by her loving husband, James Studenka of Hudson Falls; her son, Alexei Studenka of Hudson Falls; her loving sisters: Carol Yee (Melvin) of Hawaii, Denise Carpenter of Florida, Kanani Titchen (Lou) of California; her loving brother, John Titchen (Laura) of Hawaii; her aunts: Margaret and Alison of Australia; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Leilani is also survived by her soon-to-be great-niece.
Friends may call on Thursday, June 22, 2023, from 2—4 p.m. at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.