DAY — On Sunday, October 10, 2021, Lehman Allen, Sr. passed into the arms of the Lord, as well as many family members and friends who passed before him. He went on to be with his wife, Eva, who passed just two weeks before him after sixty-six happy and love-filled years of marriage.

Born in the town of Day, Lehman was a lifelong resident of Day. He attended Conklingville School and Hadley-Luzerne Central School. Lehman started his adult life as a logger, he then went on to work at Brownell Lumber Co. in the town of Edinburg for a few years. After realizing the lumber profession was “not my cup of tea” as he would say, Lehman went to work at the Town of Day Highway Department. He retired from the highway department after thirty-four years of service. Fifteen of those years were as Highway Superintendent.

His favorite hobbies were hunting, fishing, camping, and deep-sea fishing with Percy and the boys. He enjoyed life as a dad and will be missed by his three children: Bradley (Dianne) Allen of Porter Corners, Lehman (Melinda) Allen, Jr. of Day, and Sally (Kevin) Rose also of Day. Lehman also left behind five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family; and lifelong friends.

In keeping with Lehman’s wishes, there are no calling hours scheduled.