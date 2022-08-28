June 7, 1981 – Aug. 25, 2022

CROWN POINT — Lee Richard Malone, 41 years old, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 25, 2022, at Albany Medical Center.

Born at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, VT, on June 7, 1981, to Richard and Irene Malone. Lee was a 1999 graduate from Crown Point Central School. Lee participated in all sports, but baseball was always his passion. Lee was also an avid New York Mets fan since day one. Lee’s other passion was wrestling where he went by the name Josh Jordan. But Lee’s number one passion in life was his family and friends. Lee was currently employed by Ace Hardware RSC, where he was the team lead which he was very proud of.

Lee was predeceased by his paternal grandparents: Gordan and Laura Malone and Douglas Alexander.

Lee is survived by his loving fiance, Lynda Haas; and his bonus son, Gage; his parents, Richard and Irene Malone; and his sister, Laura Dygert and her husband, John Dygert; his beloved nephew, Daniel Lee Mattison; and beloved niece, Hailey Mae Dygert; He is also survived by his grandmother, Carol Alexander; and two half-sisters and one half-brother. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins and his many friends and Ace family.

There will be no calling hours. We will be holding a celebration of life at The Dygert Residence on Friday Sept. 2, at noon.