Sept. 20, 1938—Jan. 23, 2023

LAKE GEORGE — On Jan. 23, 2023, Lee James Pike died unexpectedly in Moorpark, CA. He was 84 years old.

Lee is survived by his wife, Carol; his son, Lee; his daughter-in-law Bevin; his granddaughters: Abigail and Audrey; his siblings: Alice Smith, Marie Pike, John Pike (Paula), Robert Pike (Anne), and Margaret McKinnon (John); and nieces and nephews.

Lee was born on Sept. 20, 1938, in Bridgewater, MA. He graduated from Bridgewater High School in 1956 and went on to graduate from Massachusetts Maritime Academy in 1959 with a degree in marine engineering.

After graduating, Lee joined the United States Navy from 1959 to 1962, stationed on the USS Wren DD-568 and achieving the rank of lieutenant.

Upon leaving the Navy, Lee began his career as a mechanical engineer for General Electric, where he was able to travel the world building gas turbines. He continued in mechanical engineering and international sales at various companies until his retirement.

But Lee’s true passions were his fifteen years of work as a volunteer firefighter for the North Queensbury Volunteer Fire Department, cars, boats, motorcycles, and Lake George.

Lee’s proudest accomplishments were his family, celebrating 52 years married to the love of his life, Carol; being a supportive and loving father to his son, Lee; loving his daughter-in-law, Bevin like she was his own; and doting on his granddaughters: Abby and Audrey, sharing his immense knowledge of trivia and mechanics.

A New York Celebration of Life will be held over the summer at a date to be determined in Lake George.