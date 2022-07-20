March 31, 1934—July 17, 2022

FORTSVILLE — Lee Howard Petteys of Fortsville retired on July 17, 2022. Industrious right to the end, Lee left this world exactly how he wanted, in a pair of jeans working. He was 88.

Born March 31, 1934 to Howard and Madeleine Petteys in Glens Falls, NY, Lee was a quiet man but came alive over a game of Pitch. And while the tears didn’t come easy, take down an 8-point buck with him in the woods, and you’d see the eyes get glassy and you might even get a hug.

He could be defined by his love for the Lord and his family, especially his wife of 66 years, Rosella, a Schuylerville girl he met at the Durkee Town Square Dance one spring evening. They had six children together.

Lee joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 in 1951, traveling the world and serving in the Korean War before being honorably discharged in 1955.

Looking to build his home, Lee bought a sawmill with his father Howard in 1958. But before he could get to building, folks driving past would stop and ask to buy his lumber. So, he just kept sawing and selling, building, and growing. In 1980, his son Vincent joined him as a partner in the family business, Petteys Sawmill.

Lee lived many lives during his 88 years: dairy farmer, firefighter, member of the Lathers Union, the Albany Carpenters Union (Local 370), the Masons, tractor restorer, lumberjack, deer hunter, beekeeper, fisherman, gardener, house builder and more.

He was also a great student of the Scriptures, poring over his well-worn Bible, believing and “looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Savior Jesus Christ.” Titus 2:13

Lee is predeceased by granddaughter, Bethany Petteys of Gansevoort; brothers Scott Petteys of Corinth and Mark Petteys of Wilton; and sister Carla Brown of South Glens Falls.

Survivors include his loving wife, Rosella Petteys of Fortsville; and his six children: Michael (Linda) Petteys of Gansevoort, Vincent (Sherrie) Petteys of Wilton, Wade (Jeanie) Petteys of Corinth, Kathleen Petteys of Churchville, Lee (Jodi) Petteys of Gansevoort and Martin (Martha) Petteys of Gansevoort.

He was loved by his grandchildren: Bert, Jill, Sara, Erin, Caitlyn, Ellen, Emily, Rachel, Abigail, Samuel and Lilian; and his many great-grandchildren; sisters; brothers; nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Pine Knolls Alliance Church, Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls. Calling hours are 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. Burial with military honors will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations in Lee’s honor may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 2 Pine West Plaza, #202, Albany, NY 12205.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.