September 6, 1933 — May 31, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Lee E. Blanchard, 85, passed away peacefully Friday, May 31, 2019. Lee was born in Sanford, Maine, Sept. 6, 1933 to parents Howard F. Blanchard and Eva Louise (Rand) Blanchard. During his youth, he worked for neighboring farms and lumber mills in and around Lebanon, Maine. Lee took agriculture courses and graduated from Spaulding High School, Rochester, New Hampshire, in June 1952. He entered the Army Nov. 20, 1953, serving in Germany.
Lee loved his children and family above all else. He enjoyed camping with his truck and camper, visiting several campsites when his children were young, as well as running a vegetable stand in South Berwick, Maine. He married Elizabeth (Betty) Harrington April 9, 1983 and they shared 36 years together.
He worked as a welder at Davidson Rubber (which later became Textron) in Dover, New Hampshire, retiring in 1988 and moved to New York, starting his own landscaping business, which he did until 2002. Lee loved gardening and eating his homegrown vegetables, which he shared with neighbors, family and friends. He enjoyed seeing the various birds visiting his bird feeders, car rides through Saratoga National Park seeing the deer, birds and wildlife and then perhaps stopping for a black raspberry ice cream cone. Prime rib and lobster were some of his favorites.
Lee is survived by his wife, Betty and her children, his son, Donald Blanchard and his wife, Ann; his daughter, Darlene King and her fiance, Paul Anderson; his grandson, Johnathan Jenkins and his wife, Crystal and daughter, Heidi; his sisters, Marian MacDonald, Fay Peterson, Alice Perkins and her husband, Richard, and Betty Page and her husband, David; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were under the direction of Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale, Maine 04083. Services were held Friday, June 7, followed with burial at Forest Grove Cemetery, Lebanon, Maine.
Donations may be made to High Peaks Hospice & Palliative Care, 434 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801, or a charity of ones choice.
