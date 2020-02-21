Jan. 26, 1951 — Feb. 18, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Lee Cormie, 69, a resident of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his family and friends.

Born Jan. 26, 1951 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late LeRoy and Mary “Rody” MacDougall Cormie Sr.

Lee earned his bachelor’s degree from SUNY Oneonta, his master’s degree from SUNY Albany, and went on to teach English for 32 years at Hudson Falls Middle School, retiring in 2006. He built a lake house and enjoyed spending time in Newcomb with his family. He also was on the board of directors for their lake’s association for several years as vice president. Lee loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, skeet shooting and golfing. He was a member of the Hudson Falls Fish & Game Club.

Very close with his family and friends, Lee was known for his generous spirit, dependability, and his warm and abundant sense of humor.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his niece, Carrie Scott Ortiz.